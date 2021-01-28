Baker County’s current slowdown in new COVID-19 cases started too late to spare the county from two more weeks subject to the state’s tightest restrictions on businesses and other activities.
But if the trend that started Jan. 17 continues, the county could see relief from some of those limits starting Feb. 12.
The issue is timing.
The county’s risk level for the period Jan. 29 through Feb. 12 is based on its COVID-19 statistics, both new case counts and test positivity rate, from Jan. 10-23.
If the county during that period had either 60 or more new cases, or a positivity rate of 10% or higher, it qualified for the extreme-risk category.
For the first of those two weeks, Baker County had 52 new cases.
But in the second week the tally was 12.
The downward trend continued through Tuesday, Jan. 26, with just three new cases between Jan. 24-26.
The positivity rate, which was 14.6% from Jan. 10-23, has also dropped, to 5.8%.
If those trends continue through Feb. 6, then the county should drop from extreme risk starting Feb. 12. That would allow restaurants to resume limited indoor dining.
At the current pace — 17 new cases in 11 days — the county could potentially drop to moderate or low risk.
At moderate risk, restaurants could have indoor dining at 50% of capacity or 100 total people, including customers and staff, whichever is fewer. At low risk, restaurants could have indoor dining to 50% of capacity, with no other limits on occupancy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.