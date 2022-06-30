COVID-19 cases in Baker County more than doubled during June compared with May.
The county reported 102 cases from June 1-28, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).
June’s total surpasses the combined total of 76 for the previous three months — May (49), April (13) and March (14).
Baker County reported 18 cases on June 27, the highest daily total since Feb. 8, during the omicron surge.
Baker County had a record 646 cases during January 2022, the peak of the omicron wave. Case totals dropped rapidly thereafter, to 230 during February, before the even more precipitous decline during March and April.
Baker County’s trend is similar to statistics across Oregon, where case rates have been rising since mid April.
The number of people in Oregon hospitals who have tested positive for COVID-19 — not all of whom came to the hospital due to the virus — has risen from a low of 89 on April 12 to 402 on June 28.
The latter number is well below the peak during the omicron surge and the delta wave in September 2021, when more than 1,100 people in hospitals tested positive for COVID-19.
Baker County has reported two COVID-19-related deaths since mid-March. There have been 50 deaths in the county related to the virus during the pandemic.
Although health officials have said the reported numbers of infection dramatically underestimate the actual rate, since many people are taking home tests, the results of which don’t have to be reported, the number of reported tests has been increasing in Baker County.
The daily average has increased from about 20 per day during the second half of May, to about 27 tests per day in June.
