Baker City emergency services have been stretched thin recently after workers were exposed to COVID-19, and even contracted the virus themselves in some cases.
Baker City Police Chief Ray Duman said two of his eight patrol officers have been off for the past two weeks because they were in contact with someone who tested positive for the virus. In both cases, the contact was made outside the workplace and there has been no spread at the police department and among other employees, Duman said.
One officer was slated to return to work on Friday, Dec. 4, and the second will return on Tuesday, Dec. 8, Duman said Thursday, Dec. 3.
At the Baker City Fire Department, three employees tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-November, just before Thanksgiving, Fire Chief Sean Lee said.
All three have since returned to their 24-hour shift.
Lee said the three reported — one person at a time — that they were not feeling well.
“They all called in and said they didn’t feel well, and they were told to stay home,” Lee said.
All three firefighters later were diagnosed with COVID-19, Lee said.
That meant those who remained well had to fill in, working 48-hour shifts, either pulling a shift before their regular schedule or after, to ensure that the community was covered with fully-staffed fire and ambulance service when needed, Lee said. In some cases, employees were able to split the extra hours by juggling schedules.
Five people are on duty during each of the department’s three shifts. There are 16 full-time paid staff, including Lee.
Just as with the police department, the coronavirus has not spread to other staff members, Lee said.
But in both cases, each department’s overtime costs have increased.
In the meantime, both Lee and Duman said their departments will continue to do what they’ve been doing: providing extra cleaning and sanitation throughout their buildings and in their vehicles, wearing face masks, and social distancing whenever possible.
“Hopefully everybody is cognizant of the fact that it does have a huge impact on staffing levels and overtime,” Duman said.
The police chief himself was quarantined for two weeks this summer after he was exposed to a family member who contracted COVID-19.
In his case, many of his administrative duties can be handled from home. Duman said he had no symptoms, but he complied with the health department’s instructions to self-quarantine if you’ve been in close proximity to someone diagnosed with COVID-19.
“Managerially it wasn’t that great of an impact,” Duman said of his absence. “When you need bodies to be out on the street, that’s when it becomes difficult.”
So in order to cover shifts for the two patrol officers out on quarantine, supervisors and detectives have been called back to patrol and are working overtime to make up for the loss of the two officers, Duman said.
All supervisors also are monitoring their radios to ensure extra help is available on the streets if needed.
“Hopefully this is just a little wrinkle in the schedule,” Duman said. “If it continues it could have a major impact.”
Duman said if his staffing levels are knocked down again, he has advised his staff that they might have to prioritize which calls to respond to in person and respond with phone calls to other cases.
And Duman said he is continually reminding his staff to be aware of the social circles they travel in.
“Be cognizant of where you go and how many people you are around,” Duman warns. “Protect yourself and your family.”
District Attorney Greg Baxter, who became ill in the second half of November, had to seek a continuance of a hearing on motions regarding Shawn Greenwood, who is facing multiple charges including solicitation to commit murder and second-degree murder in Baker County Circuit Court.
“I went and got tested and I had the flu instead of COVID,” Baxter said Friday. “I was down for the count for about a week.”
The district attorney says he usually has one bout of the flu each winter.
“Hopefully this is my one time this year,” he said.
Baxter said he has allowed other members of his staff to work from home whenever possible, especially those who are at high-risk, during the pandemic.
