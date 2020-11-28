Baker County restaurants and bars could be confined to takeout service and limited outdoor dining, and gyms and fitness centers could remain closed through at least the middle of December based on new COVID-19 restrictions that Gov. Kate Brown announced Wednesday, Nov. 25.
The governor outlined the guidelines that will replace the two-week statewide “freeze” that ends Dec. 2.
The new system will place each of Oregon’s 36 counties into one of four risk levels, each with specific restrictions — lower, moderate, high and extreme.
As of Monday, Nov. 23, Baker County was in the extreme risk category, and unless that changes next week the county would be subject to the most severe restrictions from Dec. 3 through at least Dec. 17.
Those guidelines include limiting restaurants and bars to takeout meals and outdoor dining with a maximum capacity of 50 and a maximum of six people, from no more than two households, per outdoor table.
In addition, grocery stores, now limited to 75% of capacity, would be restricted to 50%.
For counties with fewer than 30,000 residents — Baker County has a population of about 16,800 — two measurements help determine their risk level: the number of new COVID-19 cases over the past 14 days, and the percentage of tests that are positive over the same period.
County Commissioner Mark Bennett said state health officials will also consider a third issue: hospital capacity.
That could be a “significant challenge” for Baker County, Bennett said, because COVID-19 patients from Baker County who need treatment are being sent to hospitals in Boise, where the number of patients has been rising recently due in part to an influx of COVID-19 cases.
Nancy Staten, director of the Baker County Health Department, agreed with Bennett that hospital capacity in Boise could directly affect which risk category Baker County is in, at least during the initial two-week period starting Dec. 3.
Staten said a number of Baker County residents — a recent press release from the Health Department said about 10 — have suffered severe health effects after being infected with the virus, effects that required hospital treatment.
She said she hopes residents, when they make decisions about attending events and participating in activities that could potentially be sources for the virus to spread, will understand how severe the disease can be for some people, even if the fatality rate is relatively low.
As of Friday, Baker County had reported 272 cases of COVID-19, and three deaths.
Staten said those two statistics alone don’t reflect the experience some people have had, including those who, though they didn’t require hospital treatment, still felt quite ill.
She also pointed out that the potential long-term effects of the virus aren’t known.
The two numerical measurements that state officials will assess in determining the risk level for lower-population counties, including Baker:
New cases
• Fewer than 30: lower risk
• 30 to 44: moderate risk
• 45 to 59: high risk
• 60 or more: extreme risk.
Baker County reported 77 new cases during the 14-day period ending Nov. 23. That’s why the county is among 21 on the extreme risk list as of now.
Test positivity rate
• Less than 5%: lower risk
• 5% to 7.9%: moderate risk
• 8% to 9.9%: high risk
• 10% or higher: extreme risk
Baker County’s test positive rate over the past two weeks is 17.7%, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).
Based on current statistics, then, Baker County would be in the extreme risk category, with the most severe restrictions on businesses and activities, from Dec. 3 to Dec. 17.
However, the OHA will take a fresh look at county data on Monday, Nov. 30, to determine each county’s risk level starting Dec. 3.
That assessment will look at county statistics for the period Nov. 15 to Nov. 28, said Liz Merah, press secretary for the governor.
From Nov. 15-26, the county reported 54 new cases. That means if the county has six or more cases combined on Friday, Nov. 27, and Saturday, Nov. 28, it would be in the extreme risk category from Dec. 3-17.
But the county could still be in that category even if there are fewer than 60 new cases from Nov. 15 to Nov. 28, because the test positivity rate, which is well above 10%, would also put the county in the extreme risk category.
Merah said the OHA will continue to reassess county statistics for each subsequent two-week period. Baker County could potentially move from the extreme risk category to a lower risk category, with commensurately less restrictive guidelines, on Dec. 18.
Below are examples of the differences in limits depending on the county’s risk level.
Restaurants and bars
• Extreme risk: Takeout highly recommended, with outdoor dining limited to 50 people, a maximum of six people, from no more than two households, per table.
• High risk: Indoor dining allowed, up to 25% capacity or 50 people total, including staff and customers, whichever results in fewer people.
• Moderate risk: Indoor dining allowed, up to 50% of capacity or 100 people total, whichever results in fewer people.
• Low risk: Indoor dining allowed, up to 50% capacity, and closure required at midnight (instead of 11 p.m. with the three other risk levels).
Grocery stores and other retail stores
• Extreme risk: Maximum of 50% capacity.
• High risk: Maximum of 50% capacity.
• Moderate risk: Maximum of 75% capacity.
• Low risk: Maximum of 75% capacity.
Jill McGinnis, communications manager for the company that owns Safeway and Albertsons stores, said the 50% capacity limit in the Baker City stores “will not impact our operation as we typically run below these percentages in those stores.”
Outdoor entertainment activities
• Extreme risk: Maximum of 50 people.
• High risk: Maximum of 75 people.
• Moderate risk: Maximum of 150 people.
• Low risk: Maximum of 300 people.
This restriction could force the cancellation of Baker City’s annual Christmas Twilight Parade, tentatively scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, on Main Street.
Shelly Cutler, executive director of the Baker County Chamber of Commerce, which puts on the parade, said that based on the current limits, “the city will not be able to grant our parade request.”
Cutler said she has asked city officials to consider allowing a drive-by parade format so residents could see entries, but she said that might not be possible either.
At-home gatherings (indoor)
• Extreme risk: Maximum of six people, recommended limit of two households
• High risk: Maximum of six people, recommended limit of two households
• Moderate risk: Maximum of eight people, recommended limit of two households
• Low risk: Maximum of 10 people, recommended limit of four households
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.