Baker County’s rate of new cases of coronavirus continues to drop.
For the 10-day period including Monday, Sept. 21, the county reported only one case of COVID-19.
That case was reported on Thursday, Sept. 17.
According to Oregon Health Authority statistics, Baker County had three new cases between Sept. 6 and Sept. 20, out of 122 residents who were tested during that period.
The county’s weekly test positivity rate during the week starting Sept. 13 is 1.6%, the lowest rate since the period June 21-27. That was the last week in which the county didn’t have a single positive case.
The positivity rate for the week Sept. 6-12 was 3.3%, the lowest since early August.
County Commissioner Mark Bennett said Monday that he is “guardedly optimistic” about the county’s COVID-19 trend. Bennett said he hopes the Baker School District will qualify to have at least some in-person classes.
The Oregon Department of Education’s most recent guidelines for Baker and other counties with low population densities state that schools could potentially have in-person classes if they’re in a county with 30 or fewer new cases in the previous three weeks, and no more than half of the new cases, or five or fewer cases, in the last week of the 3-week period.
Schools in such counties would also have to work with local public health officials to ensure there is no community spread of the virus.
“We’re encouraged by the downward trend in new positive cases that we’ve seen over the last week,” said Nancy Staten, director of the Baker County Health Department. “I really hope that the trend can continue and allow the Baker area schools to qualify for returning to in-person instruction. To get there, it’s going to take a lot of diligence to keep this virus in check, and I’m grateful to the community for working to protect each other.”
Since the start of the pandemic, Baker County’s total is 90 cases — 82 residents who tested positive for the virus, and eight “presumptive” cases, according to the OHA.
Presumptive cases are residents who have not tested positive but who had close contact with somebody who did.
Baker County has had only one “outbreak,” by OHA’s definition. That started Aug. 9 at Meadowbrook Place assisted living community in Baker City, which, as of Sept. 13, had had 27 cases. The two deaths in the county attributed to COVID-19 were both Meadowbrook residents, according to the OHA.
No one is being treated for COVID-19 at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Baker City, according to the OHA’s most recent weekly report, which includes statistics through 11 p.m. on Sept. 13.
Of the 90 total cases, 83 involved residents who live in the 97814 ZIP code, which includes Baker City, parts of Baker Valley, Keating Valley, Bowen Valley and much of Sumpter Valley.
The OHA does not specify the number of cases for ZIP codes with fewer than 1,000 residents, which includes all the other ZIP codes in Baker County except 97814.
