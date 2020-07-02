The Oregon Healthy Living Alliance, formed in 2014 to support community health development initiatives in eastern Oregon, is creating a mutual aid network to assist those who have been affected by COVID-19 in the region.
The Eastern Oregon Mutual Aid Network, or MAN, is designed to connect those in the community who are in need with volunteers and resources that can assist them.
One function of the network is a match making system for community members, connecting people who can’t go out to places like grocery stores because of health risks to volunteers who are willing to pick up groceries or prescriptions for them.
The network also works to connect those in need to food pantries and resources within their communities.
EOHLA says they are currently in need of donations of personal hygiene items to local food pantries as well as donations to support CAPECO food pantry operations.
EOHLA also said they are looking for volunteers in the Baker County community to connect with those in need of assistance.
For more information on how to request support or offer support, residents can visit http://eohla.org/easternoregonmutualaid.
