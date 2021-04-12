A student at the Baker School District’s Baker Early Learning Center, which has preschool and kindergarten classrooms, has tested positive for COVID-19, the school district announced Sunday, April 11.
The district was notified of the positive test Friday, April 9, according to a press release from the district.
The student did not contract the virus at the Early Learning Center, which opened on Oct. 9, 2020, in the North Baker School building at 2725 Seventh St., according to the school district.
The district still plans an open house Friday, April 16 from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Early Learning Center that includes installing a plaque commemorating the $2.3 million renovation that created the Center.
Although the student who tested positive “did spend some time at school when they may have been contagious, the facility has been cleaned/sanitized thoroughly and anyone who may have been in close contact has been asked to quarantine for two weeks from possible exposure,” Lindsey McDowell, the district’s public information and communications coordinator, wrote in an email to the Herald on Monday, April 12.
