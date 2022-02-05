New COVID-19 cases in Baker County are on pace to drop for the second straight week, following five consecutive weekly increases.
For the first five days of the Jan. 30-Feb. 5 measuring week, the county reported 96 cases.
That compares with 134 cases in the first five days of the previous week, which ended up with a total of 165.
That was down from the weekly record of 183 cases from Jan. 16-22.
Starting with the week Dec. 12-18, weekly case totals were 22, 25, 29, 91, 176 and 183.
Baker School District
The situation improved this week in the Baker School District, with student and staff absentee rates declining, Superintendent Mark Witty said.
The Baker Early Learning Center, which houses kindergartners, had the highest student absentee rate at 20% on Thursday, Feb. 3. That includes students who missed school for any reason — Witty said the district doesn’t have details about how many absences were related to COVID-19.
Districtwide, daily absentee rates ranged between 10% and 12% this week, compared with 14% to 16% last week.
“Potentially we’ve ridden the crest,” Witty said, referring to the county’s record-breaking rate of COVID-19 cases during January due to the omicron variant. “That’s what we’re hoping for.”
Breakout report
The Feb. 2 OHA report listed breakouts (more than three recent cases) at four places in Baker County (not including schools).
• Powder River Correctional Facility, 11 cases (report does not distinguish between inmates and employees). Outbreak investigation started Jan. 26, also the date of the most recent onset.
• Marvin Wood Products, 11 cases. Investigated started Jan. 11, with the most recent onset Jan. 24.
• Meadowbrook Place, five cases, no deaths. First case reported Jan. 26.
• Memory Lane Homes, Baker City, three cases, no deaths. First case reported Jan. 5.
Age breakdown of cases in December and January
Although cases jumped by fivefold in January, with 646 cases compared with 106 during December, the distribution among age groups did not change nearly as dramatically.
In both December and January, the county’s youngest (younger than 10) and oldest (70 and older) residents accounted for a relatively low percentage of cases proportional to their share of the county’s population.
Those two age groups combined constitute 31% of the county’s population of about 16,800.
The breakdown for cases in those age groups for each roughly 2-week period in December and January:
Dec. 1-15
• Ages 0-9: 7.6% (of total cases)
• Ages 70+: 19.2%
• Total: 26.8%
Dec. 16-31
• Ages 0-9: 5.5%
• Ages 70+: 9.3%
• Total: 14.8%
Jan. 1-15
• Ages 0-9: 4.6%
• Ages 70+: 7.4%
• Total: 12%
Jan. 16-31
• Ages 0-9: 7.6%
• Ages 70+: 10%
• Total: 17.6%
Older residents have by far the highest vaccination rates in the county (although the OHA uses age 65, rather than age 70, as the threshold).
Among Baker County residents 65 and older, 65.9% are fully vaccinated (not including booster doses).
County residents from age 20-49 had a higher share of cases, relative to their share of the population, in both December and January.
That age group accounts for about 29% of the county’s population. That group’s share of cases was at least 15 percentage points higher than that for each of the two-week measuring periods.
Dec. 1-15
44.3% of total cases
Dec. 16-31
44.5% of total cases
Jan. 1-15
49.5% of total cases
Jan. 16-31
48.5% of total cases
The vaccination rates for county residents ages 20 to 49 is 40.6%.
The biggest increase in the share of cases during the past two months has been in county residents ages 10 to 19.
That group, which makes up about 8% of the county’s population, accounted for 1.9% of the cases during the first half of December.
That rate rose to 14.8% for the second half of December, rose again to 18.2% of total cases from Jan. 1-15, then dropped slightly to 15% of cases from Jan. 16-31.
The vaccination rate in the county for ages 10 to 19 is about 30%.
The share of cases has been relatively steady over the past two months for county residents in their 50s and 60s, the two largest groups.
Residents ages 50 to 59 make up about 13.7% of the county’s population.
They accounted for 13.5% of cases during the first half of December, 18.5% in the second half of December, 10.3% in the first half of January and 10.6% in the second half of January.
The 60 to 69 age group is 18.5% of the county’s population.
They had 13.5% of cases the first half of December, 7.4% the second half of the month, 10% for the first half of January, and 8.4% the second half.
The vaccination rate for ages 50 to 64 is 50.4%, the second-highest for any age group in the county.
Breakthrough cases
Baker County had 69 breakthrough cases during the most recent week measured, Jan. 23-29. Those cases in fully vaccinated residents accounted for almost 42% of the county’s total 165 cases during that week.
The rate of breakthrough cases during the previous two weeks was 34.4% and 31.8%.
Statewide, breakthrough infections made up 34.7% of the total cases from Jan. 23-29.
During January, breakthrough cases accounted for 28.8% of Oregon’s 222 COVID-19-related deaths, according to OHA.
