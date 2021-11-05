The wave of COVID-19 cases that swept Baker County during the late summer continues to recede as autumn progresses.
Both the number of cases, and the percentage of tests that are positive, have declined over the past two weeks, to their lowest levels since mid-July.
Breakthrough cases — infections in people who are fully vaccinated — continue to account for about one in every four cases.
More people older than 70 — who have by far the highest vaccination rates in the county — are being infected compared with late summer and early fall.
The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported on Thursday, Nov. 4 Baker County’s first COVID-19-related death in more than two weeks.
A 66-year-old woman, who tested positive on Oct. 22, died on Oct. 28 at her home, according to OHA. The presence of underlying conditions has not been confirmed.
“The Health Department offers our condolences for their family and friends, we are so sorry,” said Nancy Staten, director of the Baker County Health Department. “This leaves a big impact in our county.”
The woman’s death is the 30th in Baker County during the pandemic, and the first since Oct. 19.
Weekly cases dropping
For the week of Oct. 24-30, Baker County recorded 24
COVID-19 cases, the lowest weekly total since mid-July, after which the much more contagious delta variant pushed case totals and deaths to the highest levels during the pandemic.
For the current reporting week, which ends today, Saturday, Nov. 6, the county had 15 cases for the first five days.
The county’s test positivity rate has also dropped to its lowest level since mid-July, from 10.2% for Oct. 24-30 to 6.2% for the first five days of the current week.
Breakthrough cases
For the week Oct. 24-30, six of the county’s 24 cases — 25% — were in fully vaccinated people, according to the OHA.
Up until mid-September, Baker County’s breakthrough case rate had been well below the statewide average, including a county rate of 10.8% from Sept. 12-18.
But in the ensuing six weeks, the county’s breakthrough case rate has ranged from 20.9% (Sept. 19-25) to 25% (the weeks of Oct. 3-9 and Oct. 24-30).
The statewide breakthrough case rate dropped from 28.7% from Oct. 17-23, to 24.6% from Oct. 24-30.
Age breakdown in infections
The infection rate among county residents 70 and older increased during the second half of October.
There were no cases reported in that age range for the first half of the month. During September that age group accounted for 12.5% of the county’s cases, and in August for 11.5%.
But during the second half of October, 21.3% of the county’s cases were in residents 70 and older.
The rest of the age breakdown for the period Oct. 16-31:
• Ages 60 to 69 — 15%
• Ages 50 to 59 — 13.8%
• Ages 30 to 39 — 13.8%
• Ages 10 to 19 — 13.8%
• Ages 20 to 29 — 10%
• Ages 40 to 49 — 8.8%
• Ages 5 to 9 — 1.3%
• Ages 4 and under — 2.5%
Vaccination rates
Baker County’s vaccination rate of 53% of residents 18 and older is the fifth-lowest among Oregon’s 36 counties.
The four counties with a lower rate are Lake, 43.6%; Malheur, 46.9%; Grant, 48.8%; and Gilliam, 48.9%.
The number of vaccine doses administered in the county has risen substantially over the past few weeks, largely due to people getting booster doses.
The running seven-day daily average has jumped from 12 doses on Oct. 20 to 54 on Nov. 3.
Of the 3,240 county residents age 65 and older who have been vaccinated — a vaccination rate of 64% — 11.3% have received a booster dose, according to the OHA.
Among the age group 50 to 64, of which 1,940 residents are vaccinated (48.5%), 3.4% have had a booster dose.
