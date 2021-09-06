A total of 11 students and staff in the Baker School District tested positive for COVID-19 during the first week of classes, but school officials said most of those people stayed home throughout the week due to their symptoms.
There was no evidence that any students or staff was infected at school, and no quarantining was needed based on contact tracing of those who tested positive sincd they had not been at school, according to the district.
“Many of the positive cases affecting the school district this (past) week were individuals who were not at school all week, and we want to thank our families for staying home when there were symptoms of illness,” Superintendent Mark Witty said in a press release. “We remain committed to strict health and safety protocols within our schools and to supporting our staff, students, and families through these complex times.”
The district didn’t say how many of the positive cases were among students and how many were staff members.
The breakdown by school was five from Baker High School, three from South Baker Intermediate, two from Brooklyn Primary and one from Baker Middle School.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.