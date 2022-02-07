Baker County’s COVID-19 case totals and its rate of positive tests both dropped for the second straight week.
That trend mirrors what’s happening in Oregon as a whole, where the peak of the surge resulting from the omicron variant has passed, based on statistics from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).
The Baker County Health Department reported six new cases on Saturday, Feb. 5. That’s the fewest in a day since Jan. 16, when there were four cases.
The six cases brought the weekly total (measured Sunday through Saturday) to 115.
That’s a 30% drop from the previous week, when there were 165 cases.
Since the week of Jan. 16-22, when the county reported a record 183 cases, the decline is 37%.
There were three cases on Sunday, Feb. 6, the lowest one-day total since Jan. 2, when no cases were reported (totals for Sundays tend to be lower due to weekend delays).
“We’re headed in the right direction,” Nancy Staten, director of the Baker County Health Department, said on Monday morning, Feb. 7. “We can be cautiously optimistic that we’re on the downhill slide. But we still have to protect our most vulnerable populations.”
The rapidly declining case numbers statewide prompted the OHA to announce on Monday, Feb. 7, that the state would end the mask mandate for indoor public places no later than March 31.
The mask requirement for schools will end on March 31.
The OHA also reported that the county’s percentage of tests that are positive dropped from 33.2% from Jan. 16-22, to 24.6% the next week, and to 23.9% from Jan. 30-Feb. 5.
Baker County’s case rate per 100,000 people has dipped from 1,076 the week of Jan. 16-22, to 680 the most recent week.
The latter rate is the third-lowest among Northeastern Oregon counties.
The rate per 100,000 in other counties:
• Union: 816
• Wallowa: 964
• Umatilla: 793
• Malheur: 925
• Morrow: 499
• Grant: 506
The statewide rate per 100,000 last week was 689.
