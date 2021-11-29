COVID cases drop slightly Baker City Herald Nov 29, 2021 Nov 29, 2021 Updated 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save COVID-19 cases in Baker County declined last week after reaching a one-month high the previous week.For the period Nov. 21-27, the county reported 37 new cases, said Nancy Staten, director of the Baker County Health Department.There were 46 new cases for the previous week, Nov. 14-20. That was the highest weekly total in the county since Oct. 17-23, when there were 51.Totals for the intervening weeks were 24 (Oct. 24-30), 20 (Oct. 31-Nov. 6) and 24 (Nov. 7-13).The county has reported 2,179 cases during the pandemic — almost 13% of the county’s population of 16,800.With just two days left in November, the month was on pace to have fewer cases than any month since July.Through Nov. 28, the monthly total was 126.1 month free with $8.25 monthly digital only subscription. Promo Code: DIGIThere were 168 cases during October. September set a record with 465 cases, breaking the record of 300 during August.During July there were 91 cases, as the surge driven by the much more contagious delta variant didn’t start to boost cases in Baker County until the final week of that month.The percentage of tests that are positive in the county has risen over the past few weeks, from 4.6% the week of Oct. 31-Nov. 6 to 12.9% the week of Nov. 21-27.The statewide average for the latter week was 6%.Breakthrough casesFor Nov. 14-20, the most recent week for which statistics are available from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), 10 of Baker County’s 46 cases were breakthrough — infections in fully vaccinated people.The breakthrough case rate of 21.7% was up from 16.7% the previous week (four of 24 cases) and 10% the week Oct. 31-Nov. 6 (two of 20 cases). Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Coronavirus Sections National Get breaking news! Download the App Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Breaking news as it develops, sent straight to your inbox Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
