The number of COVID-19 cases reported in Baker County dropped by about 33% in August compared with July and June.
The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) recorded 79 cases in the county in August.
July’s total was 116, and June’s was 121.
Baker County’s total during the pandemic is 3,581 cases.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rates the COVID-19 community level at medium. Baker County’s level, which is based on case rates and hospital admission rates, was high during July and early August.
OHA reported two COVID-19-related deaths of county residents during August. The brings the total since the start of the pandemic to 56. There have been eight deaths since mid March.
Neither the state nor the county has released age, gender or other information about the deaths this summer.
After a monthly record of 646 cases in January 2022 during the omicron surge, Baker County’s case rate plummeted to 230 during February and then dropped even more rapidly during March, when there were 14 cases.
April’s total of 13 cases was the fewest since May 2020. There were 49 cases reported in May 2022.
Vaccinations
A total of 149 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, primarily the Moderna vaccine, were given in Baker County from Aug. 1-28, according to OHA.
That’s a slower rate of inoculations than during July, when a total of 249 doses were administered in the county.
Overall, 57.8% of county residents 18 or older have had at least one dose, the sixth-lowest rate among Oregon’s 36 counties.
The five counties with lower rates include two of Baker County’s neighbors, Grant and Malheur counties, along with Harney, Gilliam and Lake.
Union County’s rate is 63.1%, and Wallowa County’s is 69.9%. The county with the highest rate is Hood River, at 98.9%.
Baker County’s vaccination rate is highest among those who have a much higher risk of becoming seriously ill or dying from the virus — residents 65 and older.
Of the 8,480 COVID-19-related deaths reported in Oregon during the pandemic, 67% were residents 70 or older, and 89% were 60 or older.
Baker County’s vaccination rates by age group:
65 and older — 4,716 residents
74.9% have had at least one one dose, 71.3% have had two doses, and 50.3% have had a booster dose.
Ages 50 to 64 — 3,385 residents
58.3% have had one dose, 55.3% have had two doses, and 28.3% have had a booster dose.
Ages 20 to 49 — 5,173 residents
42.5% have had one dose, 39.5% have had two doses, and 14% have had a booster dose.
Ages 18-19 — 291 residents
45.1% have had one dose, 42% have had two doses, and 11% have had a booster dose.
Ages 12 to 17 — 1,094 residents
28.5% have had one dose, 25.6% have had two doses, and 6.2% have had a booster dose.
Ages 5 to 11 — 1,362 residents
12.4% have had one dose, 11% have had two doses, and 1.1% have had a booster dose.
Ages 0 to 4 — 840 residents
3% have had one dose, 1.7% have had two doses, and none are eligible for a booster dose.
