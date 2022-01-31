New COVID-19 cases in Baker County dropped slightly late last week, and the weekly total, for the first time this month, was lower than the previous week.

The Baker County Health Department reported 15 cases on Friday, Jan. 28, and 16 cases on Saturday, Jan. 29, the last day of the reporting week.

The county’s total for the week Jan. 23-29 was 165 cases.

That’s the third-highest weekly total during the pandemic, but it’s down from the record-setting weeks of Jan. 16-22 (183 cases) and Jan. 9-15 (176).

The county’s rate of positive tests also appears to be declining for the first time in more than a month.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported the county’s test positivity rate, for the week Jan. 23-29, at 24.8% as of Friday, Jan. 28 (the complete weekly statistics weren’t available by press time).

The positivity rate was 33.2% for the previous week, Jan. 16-22, the fourth straight week with an increasing positivity rate.

Cases in children

According to OHA data, Baker County has had 96 COVID-19 cases in residents younger than 18 since Jan. 2.

The county has had a total of 473 pediatric cases during the pandemic, out of a population of about 3,081 residents 17 and younger.

The county’s pediatric case rate of 15,354 per 100,000 residents is the 10th-highest among Oregon’s counties, but one of the lower rates in Northeastern Oregon.

The rate for other counties:

• Grant, 29,358 per 100,000 (highest in Oregon)

• Malheur, 16,571 per 100,000

• Umatilla, 16,033 per 100,000

• Wallowa, 11,802 per 100,000

• Union, 12,204 per 100,000

• Morrow, 17,486 per 100,000

Relatively few children who contract COVID-19 are hospitalized, according to OHA.

Just 0.6% of pediatric cases have been hospitalized. The hospitalization status of 58.1% of pediatric cases is not known, and 41.3% were not hospitalized, according to the agency.

There have been just three COVID-19-related deaths among Oregonians 17 and younger.

