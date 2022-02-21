COVID-19 cases have been declining in Baker County for almost a month.
The Baker County Health Department reported 40 cases during the most recent measuring week, Feb. 13-19.
That’s a 37.9% drop from the previous week’s total of 60.
Since the week of Jan. 16-22, when the county set a record high with 183 new cases, cases have plummeted by 78.1%, dropping for four consecutive weeks.
Weekly case totals, and the percentage decline, for that period:
• Jan. 23-29 — 165 cases, 9.8% drop from previous week
• Jan. 30-Feb. 5 — 115 cases, 30.3% drop
• Feb. 6-12 — 66 cases, 42.6% drop
• Feb. 13-19 — 40 cases, 37.9% drop
The most recent weekly total of 40 was the fewest in a week since Dec. 26-Jan. 1, when there were 29 cases.
That’s just before the surge caused by the highly contagious omicron variant began to spread across Oregon, resulting in record numbers of cases statewide.
But as has been seen in other countries where omicron spread earlier, as well as in the eastern part of the U.S., cases tend to drop dramatically after the omicron wave peaks.
The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Friday, Feb. 18, announced the 45th COVID-19 related death of a Baker County resident.
The 84-year-old man tested positive on Feb. 1 and died Feb. 17 at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center, according to OHA. He had underlying medical conditions.
It was the third COVID-19-related death in the county during February.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking news as it develops, sent straight to your inbox
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $8.25/mth
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Start your day with the top headlines
An independent source of exclusive news and insight about state government delivered conveniently by email each Friday to subscribers.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.