With 11 days left in the month, January 2022 was close to setting a record for most COVID-19 cases.
The Baker County Health Department reported 40 new cases on Thursday, Jan. 20. That brought the monthly total to 430.
The record for a month is 465 cases, in September 2021.
The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported on Thursday, Jan. 20, that although new cases statewide rose by 11% for the period Jan. 10-16, and testing also reached a record weekly high with 320,710 done from Jan. 9-15, the number of both newly hospitalized COVID-19 patients, and deaths related to the virus, dropped.
There were 441 newly hospitalized patients from Jan. 9-15, compared with 486 the previous week.
And the OHA recorded 83 COVID-19-related deaths from Jan. 9-15, 20 fewer than the previous week.
The total number of COVID-19 patients in Oregon hospitals has increased, however, to 981 on Jan. 20, up by 204 from a week earlier.
In a forecast released on Thursday, Jan. 20, the Oregon Health & Science University projected that the surge driven by the highly contagious omicron variant will peak on Feb. 1, and then cases will drop rapidly.
Breakthrough cases
Although experts say the omicron variant is more adept at infecting vaccinated people than previous variants, Oregon’s latest report of breakthrough cases — infections in vaccinated residents — showed a significant decrease for the most recent week.
For the week Jan. 9-15, there were 55,612 cases statewide, and 10,570 were breakthrough cases.
The breakthrough case rate of 19% is the state’s lowest since early September.
The statewide breakthrough case rates for the five weeks prior to Jan. 9-15 ranged from 31.3% to 46.5%.
Baker County’s breakthrough case rate also declined over the most previous week, to 31.8% for Jan 9-15.
The rates for the previous two weeks were 38.5% and 41.4%.
According to OHA, throughout the pandemic, 3.2% of people with breakthrough infections have been hospitalized, and 0.8% have died.
The average age of vaccinated people who have died is 81.
Testing and vaccinations
Baker County mirrored Oregon as a whole in seeing an increase in COVID-19 testing over the past week.
Baker County had 394 tests for the week of Jan. 2-8, and 595 from Jan. 9-15.
The percentage of those tests that are positive has also risen, from 20.6% from Jan. 2-8 to 28.6% from Jan. 9-15.
Partial results for the current week, Jan. 16-22, showed, as of Jan. 20, a test total of 336 and a positivity rate of 34.2%.
Baker County’s vaccination rate remains the fifth-lowest among Oregon’s 36 counties, with 55.3% of residents 18 and older having had at least one dose.
Among those who are fully vaccinated, including a booster dose, Baker County residents 65 and older have the county’s highest rate, at 42.3%. The statewide average for that age group is 58.9%.
The booster dose rate for other age groups in the county:
• 50 to 64 — 24.6% (statewide average, 41.7%)
• 20 to 49 — 11.8% (statewide average, 29.4%)
• 18 to 19 — 11.1% (statewide average, 18%)
• 12 to 17 – 3.1% (statewide average, 14.3%)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.