After a comparatively tranquil period that started in May and continued through the middle of July, Baker County is in the midst of its biggest COVID-19 surge since the pandemic started.
And Nancy Staten, director of the Baker County Health Department, said the recent rapid rise in infections is almost exclusively affecting people who aren’t vaccinated.
Staten didn’t have precise figures, but she said on Monday, Aug. 2, that the “vast majority” of the county’s cases over the past two weeks are in unvaccinated residents.
She said at least two infections are “breakthrough” cases, when a fully vaccinated person is infected.
“There are a few, and we know we’re going to get some because no vaccine is 100% effective,” Staten said.
According to the Johns Hopkins University, the available vaccines are effective at protecting people against all variants, including the much more contagious delta variant that health officials say is largely responsible for the recent surge in cases at the local, state and national levels.
The Pfizer vaccine, for instance, is 88% effective against the delta variant in preventing symptomatic disease, according to Johns Hopkins, as compared with a 94% effectiveness against the previously dominant alpha variant.
Baker County’s vaccination rate of 46.7% of residents 18 and older is the eighth-lowest among Oregon’s 36 counties.
For the week of July 25-31, Baker County reported 68 new cases, the most in any week during the pandemic.
The previous weekly record was 58 cases from Dec. 25-31.
The 68 cases for the final week of July exceeded the total for all of May — 51 — and was nearly as many as the county reported during June — 70.
Infections increased rapidly late in July — the county had just six cases the week prior to the record, July 18-24.
The rate of positive tests rose from 1.6% for the week starting July 11, to 6.3% and then to 29.8% the week of July 25-31.
The trend has continued into August, with 32 cases reported in the county for the first three days — 10 on Aug. 1, seven on Aug. 2, and 15 on Aug. 3.
The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) also reported the 18th COVID-19-related death in Baker County, a 93-year-old woman who tested positive on July 8 and died on July 29 at Saint Alphonsus Hospital in Boise. She had underlying medical conditions, according to OHA.
“All of us at the Health Department are so sad to receive this report,” Staten said in a press release. “A loss like this is never easy, and we’re thinking of their family and friends during this difficult time.”
Vaccination rate rises slightly
Baker County daily vaccination rate has risen a bit over the past three weeks.
The running seven-day average dipped to eight doses per day on July 11 and 12, but it jumped to 16 per day on Aug. 2, according to OHA statistics.
The daily total of 32 doses on July 30 — 23 Moderna, six Johnson & Johnson, three Pfizer — was the most since 33 doses on July 2.
The county hasn’t exceeded 40 vaccine doses in any day since June 11, when the total was 91.
Hospital capacity
The surge has taxed the capacity of the Saint Alphonsus group of hospitals, including the one in Baker City, said Mark Snider, public relations and digital strategy coordinator for Saint Alphonsus Health System.
Snider said patient numbers are near record highs in all Saint Alphonsus hospitals, including the larger facilities in Boise and Nampa.
An increase in COVID-19 patients is contributing to the situation, Snider said.
At the start of July, people who tested positive for COVID-19 accounted for just 0.1% of inpatients; the current figure is about 6%, Snider said.
He said the COVID-19 patients are much younger on average than what Saint Alphonsus hospitals were seeing earlier in the pandemic, with many patients in their 20s or 30s.
The pandemic has contributed to the influx of hospital patients in a less direct way, Snider said.
He said some people deferred treatment for illnesses during the pandemic, but now have symptoms severe enough, for conditions such as pneumonia, that they need hospital treatment.
In addition, summer tends to be a busy season for hospitals due to trauma causes from car crashes and outdoor activities, Snider said.
The rush has led to delays in moving patients from emergency departments to inpatient beds, he said.
Snider said Saint Alphonsus has the capacity to transfer seriously ill COVID-19 patients from its smaller hospitals, such as Baker City, to the Boise hospital.
46.8% vaccinated and the 8th lowest in Oregon overall is just embarrassing! You all have had months to get vaccinated. Do not take your medical advice from internet conspiracy theories. Get vaccinated people! Now.
