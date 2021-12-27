Baker County had another quiet week on the COVID-19 front, but Nancy Staten continues to wait, with some trepidation, for omicron.
The new variant, which is significantly more easily spread than the delta variant, already likely is the dominant strain in Oregon, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).
Staten, director of the Baker County Health Department, said on Monday morning, Dec. 27, that the county has had no confirmed omicron infections.
But Staten noted that there’s likely a testing backlog due to the holidays.
Also, OHA doesn’t have county-level data, in terms of cases, by variant. That information is broken down by region, and Baker County is part of a region that also includes Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties.
Another method of detecting variants is testing samples of wastewater from communities, including Baker City.
But the most recent sample from Baker City was collected Dec. 1, before omicron had been confirmed in Oregon. The Dec. 1 sample from Baker City detected only the delta variant.
“I’m curious to see what’s going to happen,” Staten said, referring to the effects of omicron replacing delta as the main source of COVID-19 cases.
She said she’s encouraged by data from other countries that suggest omicron, though much more infectious, also causes generally milder symptoms.
And although omicron has proved more resistant to vaccines, there’s evidence that a booster dose affords greater protection against an omicron breakthrough case, and reduces the chances that an infected person will need hospital treatment.
For that reason, Staten said, the Health Department continues to urge residents to get a booster shot or start their vaccination series.
A drive-thru vaccination clinic is possible in January, and in the meantime residents can call the Health Department at 541-523-8211 to schedule an appointment, or check with their health care provider.
“We’re not going to let up on the vaccinations,” Staten said. “That’s the one thing we can do that we know will help.”
Case counts stay relatively steady
After reporting 11 cases on Dec. 21, Baker County had daily totals of three, six, two, zero (on Christmas Day) and one.
The weekly total (Dec. 18-25) was 25, an increase of three cases from the previous week.
December is on pace to have the lowest daily average case count since July. Through Dec. 26, the daily average for the month was 3.5 cases, down from 4.8 per day in November and 5.4 per day in October.
July’s average was 2.9 cases per day.
The county’s numbers, driven by the arrival of delta variant, rose rapidly thereafter, to 10 cases per day during August and to a record of 15.5 per day in September.
Staten said that although December’s case counts have declined, she believes there are residents in the county who have symptoms consistent with COVID-19 but who choose not to be tested.
She said the more important issue is that people who feel ill take precautions, such as staying home from work, to avoid potentially infecting other people.
Staten encourages people who are seriously ill to make sure they seek medical treatment.
Breakthrough cases
Baker County had two breakthrough cases — infections in fully vaccinated people — for the most recently measured week, Dec. 12-18, according to OHA. There were 22 total cases in the county that week, and the breakthrough rate of 9% was the county’s lowest since August.
From Sept. 5 through Dec. 18, the county’s breakthrough case rate was 16.8% — 143 of 849 cases.
