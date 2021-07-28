The surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the more contagious delta variant has spread to Baker County, which reported 19 new cases on Tuesday, July 27, the second-highest one-day total during the pandemic.
Only Dec. 28, 2020, with 25 new cases, had more.
As of 3 p.m. on Wednesday, the county had recorded 11 more cases, with potentially more before the end of the day, County Commissioner Mark Bennett said.
“We’re seeing an increase in cases, and we need to get a handle on it or we’re going to be in bad shape as a county,” Nancy Staten, director of the Baker County Health Department, said. “We know that when cases spike, many people are exposed to people who are contagious, and it takes a long time for infections to go down.”
Staten said the surge is not merely statistical.
She said Health Department officials have heard from people who have had severe symptoms, including shortness of breath, fever and nausea, and sought medical treatment.
“We’ve had people tell us, ‘I’ve never been this sick before,’ ” Staten said. “This is not just a simple cold. We find the symptoms people are experiencing right now very concerning.”
Although Staten said the health department doesn’t yet have data showing how many of the county’s recent cases were the delta variant, state officials said this week that an estimated 80% of recent cases statewide are associated with that variant.
Staten said on Wednesday morning, July 28, that health department workers, with assistance from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), had not interviewed all of the 19 people whose positive tests were reported on Tuesday, so it’s not clear whether any of those people was vaccinated.
Staten said there have been several “breakthrough” cases in the county — fully vaccinated people who are infected — but across the state and nation, officials say almost all recent cases are people who are not vaccinated.
Tuesday’s total of 19 cases was four more than the county reported for the first half of the month, July 1-15.
From July 16-28, the county’s total was 27.
More than half of those cases — 17 of 27 — were among people in their 20s (six cases), 50s (five) or 60s (five).
The age breakdown of the 27 cases, followed by Baker County’s vaccination rate for the age group, and then the Oregon average:
Ages 20-29
Six cases; Baker County vaccination rate, 29.3%; statewide rate, 58.1%
Ages 50-59
Five cases; Baker County vaccination rate, 41.2%; statewide rate, 68.5%
Ages 60-69
Five cases; Baker County vaccination rate, 51.9%; statewide rate, 74.6%
Ages 40-49
Four cases; Baker County vaccination rate, 38.5%; statewide rate, 67.8%
Ages 10-19
Four cases; Baker County vaccination rate (ages 12-19, people younger than 12 aren’t eligible to be vaccinated), 20.5%; statewide rate, 49.6%
Ages 30-39
Two cases; Baker County vaccination rate, 29.2%; statewide rate, 64.4%
Ages 80 and older
One case; Baker County vaccination rate, 68.1%; statewide rate, 78.0%
Baker County has recorded about 1,076 cases during the pandemic. Health experts say people who were infected also have protection, by antibodies, against reinfection. That total is about 6.4% of the county’s population.
Until the health department has finished contact tracing, Staten said she doesn’t know whether some of the 19 cases reported Tuesday are connected to a specific event or gathering.
In response to a rise in new cases in many states, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday recommended everyone, including people who are fully vaccinated, wear a face mask in indoor public places.
The OHA followed suit with the same recommendation, although this is not a requirement as was the case prior to June 30, when Oregon Gov. Kate Brown lifted statewide mandates.
Staten said she understands the CDC and OHA recommendations.
“I’m fully vaccinated but I choose to wear a mask because I care about the people I’m around,” she said. “I don’t want to be exposed, or to potentially expose anyone.”
Staten emphasized, however, that the vaccines are very effective at protecting people from all variants of the virus, including the delta variant.
Even though people who are vaccinated have a small risk of being infected, and then potentially spreading the virus, Staten said she wants to personally reduce that risk, including by wearing a mask even though she’s vaccinated.
“That is another means to lower the risk of transmission,” she said.
Staten said she understands that the new recommendations, that treat vaccinated and unvaccinated people the same, could create confusion or resentment.
She said she continues to encourage Baker County residents to be vaccinated.
“It is the best thing we can do,” Staten said.
Baker County’s vaccination numbers have been relatively steady over the past three weeks, averaging about 10 doses administered per day.
The county’s overall vaccination rate ranks eighth-lowest among Oregon’s 36 counties.
