Baker County’s number of new COVID-19 cases took a slight increase last week after dipping the previous week to the lowest total in more than three months.
For the week Nov. 7-13, the county reported 24 new cases.
That compares with 20 cases during the week Oct. 31-Nov. 6, the fewest in any Sunday-through-Saturday period since July 18-24, when there were six cases in the county.
Through the first two weeks of November, the month is on pace to have the lowest case rate since July, when the much more contagious delta variant started contributing to a major spike in infections.
Cases more than tripled during August — from 91 in July to 300, the most, at that point, in any month during the pandemic.
The surge continued in September, with a record 465 cases, and a record six deaths.
Weekly case totals topped 127 on two consecutive weeks during September — 128 from Sept. 5-11, and a record 139 from Sept. 12-18.
Cases have dropped sharply since.
October’s total was 168 cases, down 62% from September, and an average of 5.4 cases per day compared with September’s 15.5.
For the first 14 days of November, the daily average was 3.1 cases per day.
Baker County’s test positivity rate dropped to 4.6% for the week Oct. 31-Nov. 6, the lowest since 1.7% the week of July 11-17.
The test positivity rate increased to 8.8% for the week Nov. 7-13.
Vaccination
Baker County’s vaccination rate for residents 18 and older is 53.3%, the fifth-lowest rate among Oregon’s 36 counties. The statewide average is 77.9%.
Counties with lower rates are:
• Lake, 44%
• Malheur, 47.3%
• Grant, 49.1%
• Gilliam, 49.1%
Among other counties in Northeastern Oregon, the rates are:
• Umatilla, 54.4%
• Union, 57.5%
• Wallowa, 67.8%
The highest vaccination rate among age groups in Baker County is for people 65 and older, with a rate of 64.2%. In addition, 19.1% of people in that age range have received a booster dose.
Vaccination rates for other age ranges, followed by the statewide rate for that range (fully vaccinated):
• 50 to 64, 48.8% (statewide, 72,7%)
• 20 to 49, 38.1% (statewide, 68.,%%)
• 18 to 19, 44.2% (statewide, 56.8%)
• 12 to 17, 22.6% (statewide, 58%)
The Baker County Health Department has scheduled a drive-thru vaccination clinic — for COVID-19 and for the flu, ages 12 and older — on Friday, Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Baker County Events Center, 2600 East St. Participants should enter from Campbell Street, to the south.
Those attending who need a flu shot should bring their insurance information.
Those who are seeking a booster dose for a COVID-19 vaccine should bring their vaccine card.
People who want to make an appointment for a child age 5 to 11 to have a COVID-19 vaccine can call the Health Department of 541-523-8211 to schedule an appointment.
The Health Department started administering COVID-19 vaccines to children from 5 to 11 on Friday, Nov. 12.
As of Nov. 12, a total of 44 Baker County children in that age range have received the first doze of the Pfizer vaccine, according to OHA data. That’s 3.7% of that age range in the county. The statewide figure for that age range is 5.6%.
Breakthrough cases
The county’s number of breakthrough cases — infections in people who are fully vaccinated — also dropped during the week of Oct. 31-6. Two of the 20 cases that week were breakthrough — 10%.
The weekly breakthrough case rate had ranged from 20.9% to 25% for the previous six weeks.
Breakthrough case figures for the week of Nov. 7-13 will be released on Thursday, Nov. 18 by the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).
According to OHA data, breakthrough cases accounted for 24.4% of the 426 COVID-related deaths statewide during October, compared with 20.3% of the 660 deaths in September, and 22.4% of the 499 deaths in August. The OHA does not list breakthrough case deaths by county.
