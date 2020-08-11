Baker County’s number of positive and presumptive cases of COVID-19 rose by two on Sunday, to a total of 40 since the pandemic started in March.
No new cases were reported on Saturday, and as of 3:30 p.m. Monday there were no new cases that day, either, said Holly Kerns, a spokeswoman for the county.
No county resident has died from the coronavirus, and as of Monday none was hospitalized for treatment.
The Baker County Health Department doesn't separate positive and presumptive cases. The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) defines a “presumptive” case as a person who has not tested positive but who has both had symptoms consistent with the virus and has had close contact with a person who tested positive. In the agency's most recent weekly report, as of Aug. 2, presumptive cases statewide totaled 1,011 — 5.2% of the state's total cases. According to the OHA, "Though not confirmed, presumptive cases are highly likely to have COVID-19, given their specific symptoms and known exposure."
A new weekly “dashboard” on the OHA website — https://public.tableau.com/profile/oregon.health.authority.covid.19#!/vizhome/OregonCOVID-19TestingandOutcomesbyCounty-SummaryTable/CasesandTestingbyCountySummaryTable — shows that of Baker County’s 40 cases, 36 were positive tests. That means four cases are presumptive.
“Close contact” means being within six feet of a person for at least 15 minutes, regardless of whether the encounter was indoors or outdoors, and regardless of whether either or both people were wearing masks, said Alicia Hills, nursing supervisor for the Baker County Health Department.
As of Monday, a total of 1,072 Baker County residents have had negative tests for the virus. That’s about 6.4% of the county’s 16,800 residents.
The OHA tracks COVID-19 cases by residents’ ZIP codes, although that report is issued only weekly, usually on Tuesday afternoons. As of Aug. 2, 30 of Baker County’s cases were residents who live in the 97814 ZIP code, which includes Baker City and parts of Baker, Sumpter and Keating valleys.
