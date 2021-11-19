After a comparatively tranquil month in Baker County, COVID-19 cases have risen rapidly this week.
For the four-day period, Monday, Nov. 15 through Thursday, Nov. 18, the county reported 41 new cases.
That’s more than in any of the three previous full weeks — 24 from Nov. 7-13; 20 from Oct. 31-Nov. 6; and 24 from Oct. 24-30.
With Friday and Saturday cases yet to tally, this week could have the highest total since Sept. 26-Oct. 2, when there were 69 cases.
“We are seeing an increase in cases, and that means COVID is not out of our community,” Nancy Staten, director of the Baker County Health Department, said on Thursday morning, Nov. 18.
Staten said it’s possible that there are more people in the county who have contracted the virus but have not been tested and thus aren’t counted as cases.
Staten said the department’s case investigators and contact tracers have not connected recent cases in the county to a specific large-scale event.
Rather, she said some of the recent cases have been linked to parties or other small household gatherings, where the risk of one infected person spreading the virus is much higher than, for instance, at a grocery store or other business.
There have also been instances of multiple members of the same household testing positive, Staten said.
The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported Baker County’s 31st COVID-19-related death this week.
A 70-year-old man, who tested positive on Nov. 9, died on Nov. 15 at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise. The presence of underlying medical conditions is being confirmed, according to OHA.
It was the county’s first COVID-related death since Oct. 28.
“Receiving the news of another COVID-19 related death in our tight-knit community is particularly difficult,” Baker County Commissioner Mark Bennett said. “We are saddened by this loss and will keep his family and friends in our thoughts and prayers.”
Staten said she hopes the increase in cases this week will remind residents that it’s beneficial to be vaccinated and to wear masks in situations, such as inside businesses, where the risk of transmission is higher.
She said she has noticed that mask wearing is far from universal in many places.
Staten urges residents to remember that people who are vaccinated and wear masks can protect not only themselves but also, potentially, others.
“This is one of the best defenses we have against this virus, being vaccinated,” Staten said. “It’s not 100 percent, we know that.”
Breakthrough cases — infections in fully vaccinated people — will continue, she said.
But Staten pointed out that statewide statistics show that unvaccinated people who are infected with COVID-19 are much more likely to become seriously ill.
According to the OHA, breakthrough infections accounted for 24.4% of the COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon during October, 20.3% in September, 22.4% in August and 17.8% in July.
About 80% of the deaths in breakthrough infections were in people 70 and older. That’s similar to the overall death toll in Oregon during the pandemic, with almost 67% of the approximately 4,900 deaths in residents 70 or older.
In Baker County, the percentage of breakthrough cases over the past six weeks has ranged from 10% to 25%.
Staten said recent trends in the age of people infected with COVID-19, with a larger percentage of cases in county residents 70 and older, who have the highest vaccination rates, suggest that protection from vaccines is waning.
She urged people to get a booster shot.
The Health Department had a drive-thru vaccination clinic, with COVID-19 and flu vaccines, on Friday. Staten said that as of 1:30 p.m., the clinic, which was scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., had administered about 200 inoculations, more than half of those COVID-19 vaccines.
Federal officials on Friday approved booster shots for all adults, expanding the eligibility from older residents and those with certain risk factors.
During October, there were no cases in the county in residents 70 and older during the first half of the month.
But during the second half of October, 21.3% of the county’s cases were in residents 70 and older.
For the first half of November, that age group accounted for almost 24% of the county’s cases.
About 64.5% of county residents 65 and older are fully vaccinated, according to the OHA, but just 22.6% have received a booster dose.
At the other end of the age spectrum, the number of cases in children ages 5 to 9 has also increased during November.
For the second half of October, that age group accounted for just 1.3% of the county’s cases.
For the first half of November, 15.9% of cases were in ages 5 to 9.
Children from age 5 to 11 became eligible for the Pfizer vaccine in the first week of November, and the Health Department started inoculating kids in that range starting Nov. 5.
As of Friday, Nov. 19, a total of 57 children in the county in that age range had received the first of two doses — a rate of 4.7%, based on the population of about 1,200 in that age group in the county.
Baker County’s overall vaccination rate — 53.6% of residents 18 and older — ranks fifth-lowest among Oregon’s 36 counties.
Driven by booster shots, the county has been administering more doses over the past month or so that it did during August and September.
The running seven-day daily average has rose from 20 on Oct. 24 to a peak of 81 on Nov. 1, dipping to 36 on Nov. 17.
Since Oct. 25, at least 99 doses have been given in the county on seven different days, including 138 doses on Oct. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.