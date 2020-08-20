Dozens of people lined up at Old West Federal Credit Union in Baker City on Thursday to apply for a one-time $500 relief check related to financial losses they've suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first-come, first-served system, which started Wednesday and is limited to $35 million statewide allocated by the Oregon Legislature, is open to people who meet these qualifications:
• Be a current resident of Oregon and 18 or older.
• Be able to provide documents, such as a driver’s license, that prove they are currently living in Oregon.
• Attest that they are experiencing severe financial hardship directly or indirectly due to the Governor’s “Stay Home, Save Lives” executive orders issued in March.
• Have earned $4,000/month or less pre-tax prior to their income loss due to COVID-19.
• Not received all unemployment payments they are owed.
Two Baker City institutions are authorized to participate in the program, for which the state has allocated $35 million — Old West Federal Credit Union and Umpqua Bank.
Bob Kavanaugh, manager of marketing and business development and member experience for Old West, said Thursday that the nonprofit credit union has been working for the past few weeks to prepare for the expected influx of people applying for the $500 check. Kavanaugh said Ken Olsen, Old West's CEO, has been focusing on preparations, along with regional manager Matt Goodwin and Chris Kommer, who manages Old West's Baker City branch.
Kavanaugh said Thursday afternoon that the average time to process applications has been about 5 minutes. He said Old West employees will help people fill out the application.
"As a nonprofit credit union we strive to be incredibly committed to our communities, and we know people need help," Kavanaugh said. "This is of the highest priority."
Kavanaugh said some Old West members have deferred their own banking needs to help speed the process for people applying for the $500 check.
He said people have lined up at both the Baker City and La Grande branches. Because Old West's new branch in Union hasn't been as busy, he said employees are letting people know that the Union branch could be an easier option if they live relatively close — in North Powder, for instance.
Kavanaugh said Old West asks people to wear a mask when inside the branch, and to follow distancing guidelines if possible outside.

