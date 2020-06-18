Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Baker City is continuing to offer its curbside evaluation site for people concerned that they might have COVID-19.
Community residents are asked to use the resource for screening, Laura Huggins, hospital spokeswoman stated in a press release.
The “curbside respiratory evaluation center” is designed for patients who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, but who are not having a medical emergency, Huggins stated. They will be seen and evaluated for testing at the curbside site at the hospital, 3325 Pocahontas Road.
Screening is conducted from the parking lot behind the physician’s clinic to the right of the Emergency Department parking lot.
Operating hours are from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Patients will be tested according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations, Huggins said. Based on those recommendations, not everyone who is evaluated will be tested for COVID-19, she added. Test results are typically received within three to five business days.
A person who is evaluated at the curbside center, but who does not qualify for testing, will be given guidance for self-quarantining at home if appropriate, and documentation may be provided for employers who are requiring testing.
For the safety of those conducting the curbside assessments, people seeking the service are asked to leave their animals at home when they travel to the site, Huggins said.
