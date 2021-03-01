Becky and Bruce Litke were excited at the prospect that a brief pinprick will lead to them seeing their grandchildren and great-grandchildren again.
The Baker County couple were among 390 people who received their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, Feb. 26.
Another 67 people received their second and final dose.
The free clinic at Baker High School was the biggest since the first doses of vaccine were administered in the county in mid-December.
Nurses from the Baker County Health Department gave a total of 457 doses, most of those going to people 75 or older.
“We haven’t seen our grandkids or great-grandkids in a year, so we’re really excited about it,” Becky Litke said.
Friday’s clinic helped boost Baker County’s vaccination rate, per 10,000 residents, to the sixth-highest among Oregon’s 36 counties. As of Monday, March 1, Baker County’s vaccination rate was 1,662 per 10,000 residents.
The county has now offered the vaccine to residents age 80 and older who wanted to be inoculated, and many of those attending Friday’s clinic are between 75 and 79, said Nancy Staten, director of the Baker County Health Department.
“We’re working through our waiting list,” Staten said. “People can sign up on our Baker County COVID website and there’s that questionnaire, which is a smart sheet, and get on the list.”
The website is www.bakercountycovid19.com/
Staten said Health Department employees will phone people who sign up to schedule appointments.
Staten said the Health Department continues to work with its vaccination partners — Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City, the Pine Eagle Clinic in Halfway and, soon, the Bi-Mart pharmacy in Baker City — to administer the vaccine.
Pharmacies at the Safeway and Albertsons grocery stores in Baker City have also received vaccines.
Each pharmacy received 200 doses of vaccine last week, said Jill McGinnis, director of communications and public affairs for the company that owns both Safeway and Albertsons stores. Baker County residents can get on a waiting list, and schedule an appointment to receive a vaccine if they're eligible under state guidelines, online at www.safeway.com/covid-19 or www.albertsons.com/covid-19.
Staten said the county has received 500 first doses for this week, along with 100 second doses. The county will distribute some of the first doses to its vaccine partners this week. That option gives residents more options, for which day they get the vaccine, than if the county keeps most of its doses for a one-day clinic such as Friday’s event.
“It’s taking all of us (vaccine providers) to get people vaccinated,” Staten said.
Due largely to the clinic at BHS, Friday was by far the busiest day for inoculations in Baker County, with a total of 724 doses recorded for that day, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).
(That might not represent the actual number of doses given on that day, as vaccine providers have up to 72 hours to report inoculations.)
The previous one-day high was 452 doses given on Jan. 26, with 361 administered on Feb. 12.
To accommodate the larger numbers on Friday, Staten said the county enlisted help from about 69 people, compared with about 50 people who helped with the Feb. 12 clinic.
“It’s going well,” Staten said. “We have a great community and people want to volunteer and people want to help and I think this gives people hope. I’m very proud of our community. I’m very proud of our people.”
Staten said she’s not aware of anyone having severe reactions to the vaccine.
Those who receive a dose have to wait for 15 minutes so nurses can monitor them for any problems.
Janet Van Diepen, who received her first dose Friday, said she was glad to be inoculated. She has some reservations about the second dose, as some people have reported more serious reactions, including soreness on the arm in which the shot is administered.
“I’m OK with it, doing my part,” Van Diepen said.
Nurse Stacy Bingham said Friday morning that she had already administered more than 30 doses.
“We’ve been busy and consistent which is really nice. It’s nice to see people in the community come out for this,” Bingham said.
