Nothing says summer like smashing cars into each other, so Baker County residents should be happy to hear that the Haines Stampede Rodeo demolition derby will happen on Saturday evening.
But in this year of the pandemic, when so many things are different, the demolition derby is no exception.
The event, which usually takes place at the Fairgrounds in Baker City, has been moved to the Haines Stampede grounds, just south of Haines off Highway 30.
The separate sections of bleachers at Haines make it easier to distribute spectators compared with the large grandstand at the Fairgrounds, said Cody McCue, the event’s organizer.
The derby, which started more than 20 years ago and has been a fundraiser for the Haines Stampede since 2007, has drawn crowds of nearly 2,000 at the Fairgrounds some years.
Saturday’s event at Haines starts at 6 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and military members, and $8 for children ages 6-12.
McCue, who is a former competitor in the derby, expects at least 20 cars will compete for the $2,500 first-place prize.
The prize for second place is $1,000, and $500 for third.
Entry fee is $50 per car.
In addition to the derby, there will be a barrel race for kids 7 and older, with a $10 entry fee and a $100 purse.
McCue said handwashing stations and hand sanitizer will be provided.
Face masks will be available but are not mandatory, he said.
Oregon requires people to wear face coverings at outdoor gatherings if they can’t maintain 6 feet of physical distancing.
Attendees will also be allowed to meet the drivers and see the cars in the pits if they stick around after the derby.
“We weren’t sure if it was going to be on until about three weeks ago, but we wanted to give people in the community something to do since there’s really not much else going on,” McCue said.
Ken Bain, president of the Haines Stampede Rodeo Association as well as a Haines city councilor, said neither the city nor Friends of Haines is involved with the demolition derby. The city has no jurisdiction in events at the rodeo grounds because they’re outside the city limits. Haines Mayor Jim Brown said in July, after the Haines Stampede Rodeo on July 3 and 4, that he had heard from residents who were upset that the rodeo took place despite COVID-19 concerns, and blamed the city for letting it happen.
