Tyler Brown had to cut his restaurant’s capacity significantly this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and on Monday he learned he had a day and half to get ready to slash even more of his potential revenue.
Brown, who owns Barley Brown’s Brew Pub and Taphouse, both on the east side of Main Street in Baker City, said the 2-week “pause” that Gov. Kate Brown announced Monday for several counties, including Baker, will make what’s already been a bad year for restaurateurs even worse.
The pause, which is designed to reduce a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in those counties, requires restaurants and bars in nine counties to limit indoor capacity to 50 people, including customers and staff. The size of individual groups of diners is limited to six, and businesses, as has been the case, must close by 10 p.m.
The pause started Wednesday and will continue through at least Nov. 25.
Brown said his brew pub, at normal, pre-pandemic capacity, can seat about 125 people between the restaurant and bar sections.
But the spacing limits the state imposed last spring due to the pandemic, along with a prohibition on using bar stools and having people seated at the bar, has cut his capacity to about 80.
The new 50-person limit during the pause almost cuts in half the pub’s capacity, Brown said, because he will need at least six employees, leaving his customer capacity at 44.
He said he will have to lay off one server and one cook while the 50-person limit is in effect.
The limit not only affects how many diners can be seated, Brown said, but it also means he can’t allow groups to wait for an open booth if the restaurant is at or near the 50-person limit.
He said his servers will need to keep track of the number of diners, and when the total nears 40 the staff will need to post a sign on the door.
“We’ll see what happens tonight,” Brown said on Wednesday morning as he anticipated the first day of business under the 50-person limit.
Brown doesn’t expect people will wait long for a table, if at all, while a chill wind is blowing snow flurries down Main Street.
Nor is outdoor dining an option in Baker City this late in the year, he said.
Brown chuckles ruefully when he reads, in a state press release announcing the 2-week pause, that restaurants are encouraged to promote outdoor dining.
Barley Brown’s increased its outdoor seating during the summer by setting up tables on the Resort Street side of the building.
“I think we were doing about 65% of our normal sales, even with outside seating,” Brown said.
The dining tables on a patio beside the Powder River outside the Golden Crown restaurant on Campbell Street are also closed for the winter, said Ramona Webb, the restaurant’s manager.
Webb said the 50-person limit will probably force the staff to turn away diners, as the restaurant can accommodate around 100 customers.
She hopes an increase in takeout orders will at least partially make up for the loss of people dining inside.
“We have a lot of loyal customers,” Webb said.
Brown said the new restrictions during the 2-week pause frustrate him because he feels that state officials have limited restaurants more than other businesses such as grocery stores.
“It makes zero sense to me,” he said.
Brown said he enforces mask requirements and distancing, and workers frequently sanitize surfaces. He also noted that restaurants are required to have robust ventilation and air filters.
Moreover, Brown pointed out that the governor, along with health officials both at the state and county level, cite private social gatherings such as birthday and dinner parties as the main source of the significant surge in COVID-19 cases.
“No one is saying we’re the problem,” he said, talking about the restaurant industry in general.
Kari Raffety, co-owner of The Main Event Sports Bar and Eatery on Main Street, is similarly frustrated.
“I don’t think (the virus) is spreading in restaurants,” Raffety said. “But they keep chipping away (at restaurant capacity). It’s not good for business. It makes it really hard.”
During Wednesday’s lunch rush, the first with the new 50-person limit, Raffety said she and her three co-workers didn’t have to turn away any customers, but some had to wait outside to ensure there were no more than 50 people inside.
Raffety said that based on what she’s seen at her restaurant the past couple of months, when she had 75 seats as well as up to 10 available upstairs, the 50-person limit will definitely cut into her clientele.
Where will people go instead?
Brown said people still want to get together for meals regardless of whether their favorite restaurant has seats available. He wonders whether the state, by further limiting residents’ restaurant options during the 2-week pause, might unintentionally be encouraging people to put themselves at greater risk for contracting, and spreading, the virus.
“How much are we pushing people to having these social gatherings?” Brown said.
During the pause, state officials are also asking people to limit social gatherings to people in their own household, to have fewer such gatherings, and to have no more than six people attending if the group includes people from outside the household.
But Brown points out that the state can’t enforce those recommendations.
For restaurants, on the other hand, the Oregon Liquor Control Commission is tasked with enforcing COVID-19 mandates.
At El Erradero restaurant in Baker City, the new limits will have an effect, said Maria Arceo, whose father Roberto owns the business.
Maria Arceo said the restaurant, at Broadway and Second streets, is relatively large, so the limit of 50 people, including staff, is a significant reduction in the potential capacity.
She said business has been slow the past 2 weeks, and she hopes El Erradero doesn’t have to return to takeout orders only, as was the case early in the pandemic.
Arceo said she’s already anticipating that she won’t be able to host the usual contingent of holiday parties, some of which can bring 30 to 40 people to the restaurant.
