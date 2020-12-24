Friday, Dec. 18 was a landmark day in the COVID-19 pandemic at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Baker City.
On that day the first doses of a vaccine arrived at the hospital.
A group of local doctors, and some hospital employees, were vaccinated that day or on Monday, Dec. 21.
“We feel like that’s a milestone,” said Priscilla Lynn, the hospital’s CEO. “It’s a turning point, a light at the end of the tunnel.”
The medical workers received the first of their two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the first to receive federal approval.
Lynn didn’t have a specific number of people who have been inoculated at the Baker City hospital.
She said 170 to 180 employees total, some working at Saint Alphonsus in Baker City and some at the hospital in Ontario, have received their first dose.
The vaccine was sent to the Ontario hospital because it, unlike the Baker City facility, has freezers capable of storing the vaccine at the required temperature of 94 degrees below zero Fahrenheit, Lynn said.
The doses were driven from Ontario to Baker City in a container with a temperature monitor, said Laura Huggins, marketing and communications director at the Baker City hospital.
The vaccine can also be stored for five days at regular refrigerator temperatures, according to Pfizer-BioNTech.
Lynn said state officials have ensured hospital staff that doses of the vaccine will be available for the employees’ second shot, which is recommended about three weeks after the first.
Employees who have already received the first inoculation have also been given an appointment to receive the second, Lynn said.
In addition to the hospital staff, Lynn said Saint Alphonsus has vaccine doses that will be administered soon at the Baker City hospital to health care workers from other clinics and offices in Baker County.
Baker County Commissioner Mark Bennett, the county’s incident commander during the pandemic and a certified emergency medical responder, said he is slated to receive his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Dec. 30.
The second federally approved vaccine, made by Moderna, doesn’t have to be stored at such low temperatures, and it can be sent directly to the hospital in Baker City, Lynn said.
She expects to receive doses of the Moderna vaccine within a couple weeks.
The Moderna vaccine can also be stored at the Baker County Health Department, said Nancy Staten, the department’s director.
The Moderna vaccine also requires two separate shots, the second about 28 days after the first.
Saint Alphonsus supplied quotes from some physicians who have received their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine:
• Dr. Kaare Tinglestadt: “I have made the choice to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with the goal of remaining healthy so I can continue to care for the Baker City community.”
• Dr. Nathan Defrees: “It is very exciting that we now have a vaccine for COVID-19 available in Baker County. It has been a long haul but there is light at the end of the tunnel. Over the next several months hopefully we will be able to vaccinate enough people to get life back to normal and help protect those in this community from this terrible virus.”
• Dr. Neil Carroll: “I am getting vaccinated to do my part to not only reduce my chances of contracting COVID-19 but also to reduce the chance that I bring COVID-19 home to my family or to my patients and co-workers. I strongly believe that widespread vaccination is our only way to get back to our 2019 lifestyles in any reasonable timeframe. Current estimates suggest that without widespread vaccination we are unlikely to achieve herd immunity until 70% to 80% of the population is immune.”
• Dr. David Richards: “I am getting vaccinated because I want to ensure that I am not a source of transmission to my patients and family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.