Baker City’s first state-sponsored COVID-19 testing event didn’t officially start until 11 o’clock Wednesday morning, but 10 minutes before the hour, half a dozen cars were already waiting.
They lined up on the snowpacked parking lot at the Baker City Church of the Nazarene at Cedar Street and Hughes Lane, exhaust pipes puffing tendrils of fog into the 32-degree air.
Ray Hobizal of the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) said more than 100 people pre-registered for a free test, which was recommended but not required.
By the end of the event around 4:30 p.m., a total of 130 people had been tested, said Holly Kerns, a public information officer for Baker County.
Ted Davis of Baker City was second in the line of cars.
Davis said he registered for a test for the simple reason that he’d like to know if he’s infected.
He said he has no reason to think he is, and he hasn’t been tested previously.
“I don’t have any symptoms,” Davis said as he sat in his idling Subaru. “I’m not worried. I’d just like to have a baseline.”
Davis said that if his test is negative he’ll feel not so much relief as “peace of mind” knowing he’s not an asymptomatic carrier.
Davis and the other participants drove into a temporary open-sided shelter, and they were tested without having to leave their car.
Hobizal said the OHA has scheduled 19 testing events this week across Oregon, including ones in La Grande, Ontario and Pendleton.
Hobizal complimented the county officials who arranged for the event in the Nazarene Church’s parking lot. Participants entered the lot at its northeast corner, off Cedar Street, and exited at the southwest corner, off Hughes Lane.
“They have done a great job of setting this up,” he said.
Jason Yencopal, the county’s emergency management director, said multiple agencies contributed to arranging the testing event.
“OHA provided testers, the county provided staff, the (Baker) City Public Works Department provided cones to flow traffic through the site and gravel for vehicle traction, the county Road Department provided signs, the Nazarene Church provided the site, and the Eastern Oregon Medical Reserve Corps provided the tent as well as staffing,” Yencopal said.
Nancy Staten, director of the Baker County Health Department, said on Wednesday that she hopes the testing event will help identify people who are infected, but don’t have symptoms, so they can quarantine.
“Quick identification can help us to isolate positive cases and quarantine close contacts to limit the spread of this disease in our communities,” Staten said.
As of Wednesday, Baker County had reported 375 COVID-19 cases. More than half of those have been reported since Nov. 1.
