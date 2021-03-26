For the second straight year, the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted the cancellation of the Easter egg hunt in Geiser-Pollman Park.
Easter Sunday is April 4, and the egg hunt normally happens the day before, on Saturday morning.
Ken Krohn, president of the Baker City Rotary Club, which started coordinating the event in 2019, wrote in an email to the Herald that “unfortunately after much deliberation we made the decision that we would not be holding one this year.”
“It takes months of preparation and with rules changing every two weeks it’s very difficult to plan any large events,” Krohn wrote. “It was a difficult decision to make and we are looking forward to resuming this event in the future.”
The Shriners Kids Rodeo, which usually takes place the same day as the egg hunt, won’t happen on April 3, but Shriner Randy Guyer said organizers hope to reschedule the event.
“We may have it later on in the year,” Guyer said. “So, that’s kind of our plan right now. We haven’t set a date. We kind of have to see what happens with the virus and what the restrictions are and so forth. But it’s just the number of people we have there, it would be almost impossible to have it the way we used to have it right now.”
