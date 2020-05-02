Restaurants in Baker County’s smaller communities are striving to keep their customers satisfied while complying with Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s executive order limiting them to takeout and delivery meals.
The Haines Steak House is offering its full menu to diners, who can order ahead and pick up their food.
The restaurant is operating with its regular hours, owner Lois Johnson wrote in an email to the Herald.
“We are a family restaurant that did what all families do when things happen — we pulled together and made things work,” Johnson wrote. “It has been challenging but we also have dedicated employees that helped us make the effort easier. Thank you so much to all the people that encouraged us.”
In Huntington, Burnt River Junction Good Eats has reduced its hours and is closed on Sundays due to the restrictions and the resulting drop in tourism. The restaurant is offering takeout, and will deliver meals in Huntington, about 45 miles southeast of Baker City.
“I’m grateful to be here, grateful to be open, and still able to do what we’re doing,” said owner Bill Carter. “Everyone’s safe and that’s what’s important.”
In Sumpter, the Sumpter Nugget, which includes a separate cafe and a marijuana dispensary, has had mixed results.
“In general we’ve seen a little bit of an upswing in things. The cafe has been a little bit slower,” owner Justin Long said.
Long said that when the pandemic started, but before restaurants’ dining rooms were closed, he and his wife, Jenny, were prepared with plastic sneeze guards, signs and hand sanitizer.
“We were lucky to get on the front end of those types of measures,” Justin Long said.
In Richland, the Richland Cafe is benefitting from the drive-thru window installed 18 months ago.
“Our drive-thru window has kept us open, has kept income coming in,” owner Nina Petersen said. “People are wanting to come in and sit down, but of course we’re not allowed to do that, so we are losing some business.”
Petersen said she has changed the menu to focus on items designed for “grab and go.”
The Richland Cafe has also added outdoor seating, she said.
“We’ve set our tables six feet apart, are practicing other social distancing behaviors, and so now people have a place to sit outside,” Petersen said.
Petersen said she received $1,000 in financial aid in March but is still waiting for other assistance.
“Any other actions or any other things that have kept us alive have been decisions that we’ve made to change things up in order to survive,” she said. “But there has been no help from state or federal government.”
The Shorthorn restaurant in Richland had to close its bar, and lay off 10 employees.
Owner Kari Halley said she and her husband, Chris, are cooking burgers and preparing some breakfast options. They did have to temporarily drop from the menu large salads, steak and eggs and corned beef.
“We haven’t taken a whole lot off the menu but we have had to try and keep things that are easy to get each week,” Kari Halley said.
Previously open every day, the Shorthorn is now open Thursday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
