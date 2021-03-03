The Baker High School gymnasium, normally a bustling place throughout the winter, has been placid the past few months.
Instead of the squeaking of sneakers as basketball players race up and down the court, mostly silence.
The new, brighter scoreboards installed last year are dark.
But on two Friday mornings in February the BHS gym again teemed with activity.
A very different sort of activity, to be sure.
But one that will help to ensure that the gym will eventually be used again for its customary purposes.
The COVID-19 vaccination clinics that Baker County organized on Feb. 12 and Feb. 26 were impressive, and heartening.
On those two days about 800 Baker County residents were inoculated.
Several of those people emailed or wrote to the Baker City Herald to express their gratitude, both for the clinics and for how well-organized they were.
The clinics contributed greatly to Baker County having the sixth-highest rate of COVID-19 vaccinations, per 10,000 residents, among Oregon’s 36 counties.
Since the first doses were administered in mid-December, there has been a second pandemic-related statistic to track on a daily basis. But seeing updates on the number of county residents who have been vaccinated is much different from checking the new COVID-19 cases. The latter is depressing, the former inspiring.
Fortunately, the trend in vaccinations has been rising far faster than the number of cases.
In just two and a half months, as of Monday, March 1, a total of 2,795 Baker County residents have received either both vaccine doses (1,147) or their first dose (1,648). That means almost 17% of the county’s 16,800 residents are fully or partially vaccinated.
By comparison, one year into the pandemic, 660 county residents have tested positive for the virus — 3.9%.
The pandemic isn’t over, of course.
For the 10-day period ending March 1, the county recorded 31 new COVID-19 cases. There were 19 new cases during the previous 10 days.
“We still can’t let our guard down,” Nancy Staten, director of the Baker County Health Department, said on March 1. “We can see the light at the end of the tunnel. We’re getting there.”
With a third vaccine becoming available this week — the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that requires only one dose — the pace of vaccinations should increase.
As for the BHS gym, on Tuesday, March 2, it was the site of the Baker High School volleyball team’s first match in an abbreviated season that continues through early April.
Four days after the gym was a place where hundreds of Baker County’s older residents were gaining protection from a virus that poses a vastly greater risk to them, a group of teenagers was using that cavernous space to bump, set and spike volleyballs.
Two quite different uses of the same space.
But both were welcome indeed.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
