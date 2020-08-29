A committee appointed by the Baker City Council has awarded almost $67,000 in federal COVID-19 aid to several local organizations.
The Baker City Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) Committee had its first meeting Wednesday evening at City Hall.
The Committee heard presentations from nine groups and awarded money to eight of them.
The five members of the Committee are City Councilor Doni Bruland; Robin Nudd, the city’s human resources and community development director; Chris Knoll, manager of Umpqua Bank’s Baker City branch; Andrew Bryan, a member of the Baker 5J School Board; and Dave Hunsaker, a Baker City resident.
The city has received $292,000 from the federal CARES Act, which Congress passed in late March.
The city has to spend the money by Dec. 31.
Wednesday’s first presentation was by Joe Hayes of Community Connection of Baker County, which operates the Baker City Senior Center, Meals on Wheels, the Baker City Trolley and several other services.
The Baker City Council in late July voted to award Community Connection $50,000 from the city’s share. But the Council rescinded that decision after deciding to form the Committee and ask groups to make presentations.
The City Council has allocated $75,000 to the Committee thus far.
On Wednesday Hayes requested $10,000 to help residents pay for utilities, groceries and other necessities. The Committee granted the full amount.
Courtney Crowell made a presentation via Zoom on behalf of the Baker City Backpack Program, which provides kids with food to take home on weekends.
The Committee awarded the program $2,971, slightly more than the request.
Crowell said the volunteer program served about 200 students per week last year, giving each three breakfasts, two dinners and snacks each week.
Kelli Wright with New Directions Northwest made a request on behalf of Relief Nursery, a program that helps prevent child abuse and neglect. The program offers home visits to help educate parents.
The Committee awarded the Relief Nursery $4,807.
Via Zoom, Angela Lattin, director of the Baker School District’s new Early Learning Center at the former North Baker School building, and CaSandra Zeller of Child Care Resource & Referral, requested $66,000 to provide child care for kids kindergarten age and younger.
Zeller said there is an increasing demand for child care as parents return to work after being off due to the pandemic.
The Committee awarded $10,000 for child care.
Ginger Savage, director of the Crossroads Carnegie Art Center, requested $24,000 to help with utility and maintenance costs at the Center for 10 months. Savage said Crossroads, which occupies the historic Carnegie Library at Second Street and Auburn Avenue, just west of City Hall, said the Center’s income has dropped because of events being canceled due to COVID-19.
The Committee awarded Crossroads $6,000.
Lead pastor Brad Phillips of the Harvest Church, along with Lorrie Harvey, the church’s administrative assistant, requested $5,000 to continue offering meals to residents each Wednesday, with curbside service.
Phillips said the church has served about 5,000 meals so far.
The Committee awarded the Harvest Church $5,000.
Susan Bland with The Salvation Army in Baker City requested $25,000 for the organization’s variety of services, including help paying for electric service and rent. Bland said The Salvation Army is also considering adding assistance with paying for water and sewer service and trash collection.
The Committee awarded The Salvation Army $10,000.
The final presentation was by Doug Dalton, president of the Baker Technical Institute (BTI).
Dalton requested $31,225 for workforce training at BTI, which is at Baker High School. BTI offers training in skills such as welding and heavy equipment operation, as well as helping people learn to prepare resumes, search for jobs and do interviews.
The Committee awarded BTI $18,200.
Bryan Tweit and Jeff Nelson of the Baker County Economic Recovery Team asked for financial aid for businesses harmed by closures and other restrictions related to the pandemic.
The Committee asked Tweit and Nelson to collect applications from individual businesses and present them to the Committee at a future meeting.
The Committee has not scheduled its next meeting. Recipients can reapply for more money at later meetings if they’ve spent their initial allocation.
