Ashley McClay says she’s learned a lot about the COVID-19 vaccines being administered to frontline workers in Baker County, and she’s confident that receiving the shot was the best choice for her.
McClay’s education on the matter came as she worked as one of two public information officers charged with working with the media to keep Baker County residents informed about the rollout of the vaccines and other issues related to COVID-19.
As one of those frontline workers herself, McClay, who is employed as an executive assistant and public information officer at the Sheriff’s Office, has already received her first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
The 38-year-old McClay says she made up her mind to receive the vaccine after diligently combining what she’d learned on the job and through her own investigation of the issue.
“I’d rather take that vaccine than risk getting COVID,” she said Tuesday.
“There was no pain, no side effects, and I felt really good,” McClay said after receiving her first shot.
She will receive the second dose on Jan. 20.
McClay says she has focused on keeping herself healthy through the pandemic and has no underlying health conditions. Still she believes that getting the vaccine is just one more way she can protect herself and those she cares about.
McClay said she has adopted the protective measures of social distancing, mask wearing and isolating herself from family and friends over the holidays all with this goal in mind: “Keep the numbers down and slow that spread, and for me, this was another way.”
McClay said she and her significant other also canceled out on a family gathering at the Oregon Coast in November, and she decided not to join friends on a trip to Mexico scheduled in February.
“It wasn’t worth the risk of contracting COVID,” she said.
McClay also thinks of her mother, who lives in Idaho. She’s 76 and has congestive heart failure. Her mom is eager to roll up her sleeve for the vaccine, McClay said, and she will breathe easier herself knowing she’s taken action to protect her mother by getting the vaccine as well.
McClay said she was happy to be interviewed about her experience with the vaccine.
“I’m hoping that lets other people see — that for me — I think that the vaccine is worth it, and that they won’t be so concerned.”
Sheriff Travis Ash, 45, also received the vaccine with little concern about adverse effects and an eye to protecting his health and the health of those around him.
The sheriff said he was a bit sore at the site of the injection for just one day.
“I felt comfortable getting it,” he said. “I’ve never had a reaction to any medication.”
Ash said he hasn’t pressed his employees to get the vaccine.
“They’re all adults,” he said.
The Sheriff’s Department employs 42 people (including Ash and McClay) in positions through these divisions: patrol, dispatch, corrections and parole and probation.
Because it is an individual decision and because of federal privacy laws regarding health care, Ash said he had no tally of how many Sheriff’s Office employees have been vaccinated.
Participation by Baker City Fire Department personnel has been limited, with just four people receiving the vaccination, said Fire Chief Sean Lee.
Lee said Tuesday that he is undecided about whether to be vaccinated himself.
For one thing, the 56-year-old has asthma and he says he’s concerned about how his body might react to the vaccine.
“I haven’t given it a whole lot of thought,” Lee said. “I’m just not in a hurry to get a shot.”
Lee says he’ll leave the decision about whether to get the vaccine up to each of the 15 full-time employees.
“I’m sure not going to force them to do it,” he said.
The same policy is in place at the Baker City Police Department. But, as is the case at the Sheriff’s Office, the agency’s leader has already received his first round of the vaccine.
Ray Duman, whose title has officially changed in the new year to interim administrator, but who still answers the phone as “Chief Duman,” received his first shot on Dec. 30. He also will be returning for the second shot on Jan. 20.
Duman, 62, said Tuesday that so far six of his employees have been vaccinated and two more have signed up for the next round, which is scheduled today. That’s about half of the department’s 17.6 full-time workers. (That number includes a part-time evidence technician.)
“It’s an individual decision people need to make for themselves,” Duman said of the choice to vaccinate or not. “Hopefully people understand the outcome we’re trying to achieve, but it’s up to them and what’s in their best interest.”
Duman said his experience began with an email from Saint Alphonsus Medical Center informing him that the vaccine was available. He then placed a call to schedule an appointment to receive his shot at the hospital.
The process took about 30 minutes, including a 15-minute wait time after receiving the vaccination to ensure that no immediate adverse reaction was experienced.
The total time also included check-in, answering screening questions and, of course, receiving the vaccine. Duman said he experienced some “minor soreness” at the injection site that lasted two or three days.
“It wasn’t anything I considered out of the ordinary,” he said.
Duman said his employees have the choice to gather information for themselves and then to decide whether or not to get the vaccine. Still, he believes that a higher vaccination rate is beneficial for all.
“The more people who do get the vaccine, the better chance the whole community can open up,” he said.
If Baker County, which was allowed to return to the state’s high-risk designation on Jan. 1, falls back to the extreme-risk category because COVID-19 cases increase again, that will create “a whole myriad of problems,” Duman said.
Under that scenario, restaurants would be required to return to carryout or curbside delivery only. And other facilities such as theaters, fitness centers and museums, would be shut down again.
“It’s going to be an individual decision — whether people are conspiratorial theorists or believers in the vaccine,” Duman said.
Regarding the change to his title, Duman said there will be no change to the day-to-day operation of the Baker City Police Department as a result.
Duman, a retired Oregon State Police officer, has worked as interim police chief since July 1, 2018. He said the new title was necessary because as of Jan. 1 he is no longer a certified police officer. He said he would have had to return to the police academy to retain that certification, which he has no intention of doing.
Duman has offered to remain for another six months in the interim administrative position. He noted, however, that the length of the extension will be determined in future conversations with his new boss Jonathan Cannon, who began work this week as Baker City’s new city manager. Fred Warner Jr., who hired Duman, retired from the position last month.
