The Baker City Farmers Market opens Wednesday with a few changes due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’ve been focusing on a sense of community. That’s important right now,” said Shaletta Baldwin, market manager.
The market runs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Court Plaza on Main Street. Customers are asked to enter on the Main Street side, and exit at Resort Street.
So far, 10 vendors are signed up. Baldwin said there is space for 14, and encourages anyone interested in being a vendor to email bakercityfarmersmarketor@gmail.com or call 909-781-4043.
Farmers markets are considered essential businesses. The Oregon Farmers Market Association has kept local markets apprised of state guidelines, and how those apply to markets.
“They’ve done a really good job of connecting with markets and market managers,” said Upekala Wijayratne, board member for the Farmers Market. To ensure physical distance for everyone, vendors will be placed 10 feet apart. Prices will be rounded to the nearest dollar to avoid use of coins.
Hand sanitizer will be available to customers, and high-touch surfaces will be sanitized on a regular basis. Customers are asked to wear a mask (not required; although all vendors will wear masks) and to come with a list of items to buy. Vendors will pre-package items to eliminate handling of produce.
Live music, programs for children, and communal seating are canceled until further notice.
Hot food and drinks will be sold as to-go and not consumed on site. There will be no food samples.
If possible, customers are asked to come alone (no children or dogs).
Although these restrictions do bring changes to the market, Wijayratne encourages the community to support the businesses that depend on the market.
“These local vendors are small businesses,” Wijayratne said. “With COVID, everyone has taken a financial hit. It’s great we can provide a place for them to operate. The only way we can get through this is to come together.”
New this year is the Double Up Food Bucks program, which matches EBT purchases. Shoppers using an EBT need to first stop at the market booth to get tokens for the amount they want to spend. The Double Up program doubles that amount.
Confirmed vendors for this season include:
• Jen’s Garden (fresh greens and produce)
• My Roots Farm (strawberries, tomatoes, fresh greens, squash)
• Aichele’s Berries (strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, and blueberries)
• Hedge Farm (all fruits, vegetables, jams, and sauces)
• Rockin 2 Ranch LLC (USDA Beef, burgers, and jerky, birdhouses, quilted items, and handmade masks)
• Rising Phoenix Metalworks/Celtic Cauldron (Kettle Korn, jewelry, metal sculpture, scarves, photography)
• Clear Creek Beef (USDA Beef)
• Baker City Farmers Market starts table (locals have donated extra plant starts to be sold by donation as a market fundraiser)
