Doses of the nation’s first approved vaccine for COVID-19 were scheduled to arrive today at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Ontario, and some of those will be given to employees at Saint Alphonsus in Baker City by Friday.
The initial inoculations will be given to health care workers who treat or are potentially exposed to COVID-19 patients, according to Oregon officials.
The Baker County Health Department, meanwhile, is waiting for the arrival of the second vaccine, the first shipments of which could arrive by the end of the year.
The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) announced Monday that 975 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech SE vaccine were slated to arrive today at the Ontario hospital. Distribution of that vaccine is restricted because its storage temperature is 94 degrees below zero Fahrenheit.
That’s a much lower temperature than is required for other vaccines, and the Baker County Health Department doesn’t have freezers that cold, said Nancy Staten, the department’s director.
Neither does the Baker City hospital, said Dr. Steven Nemerson, chief clinical officer for Saint Alphonsus Health System.
The Ontario hospital does have the ability to properly store the Pfizer vaccine, Nemerson said during a teleconference with journalists on Monday afternoon.
The second vaccine likely to be approved, however, is a different matter.
That vaccine, created by Moderna and still awaiting federal approval for emergency distribution, can be stored at the Health Department, Staten said.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said on Friday, Dec. 11, that she expects about 100,000 Oregonians to be vaccinated, with either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, by the end of 2020.
The highest priorities for the initial round of inoculations, in addition to hospital and other health care workers, will be emergency medical responders and residents of long-term care facilities, Staten said.
Both vaccines require two separate shots, she said.
The second shot of the Pfizer vaccine is recommended 21 days after the first, and the interval between the two Moderna shots is 28 days.
Oregon officials have said they expect it will take several months to administer the vaccine to high-priority residents, including people 65 and older or who have medical conditions that put them at higher risk for having severe effects from the virus.
There is no schedule for making vaccines widely available to Oregonians who aren’t in a high-risk group.
But when vaccines are distributed in large quantities for the general public, Staten said the Baker County Health Department will be ready to administer shots rapidly.
During the 2009 H1N1 pandemic, for instance, the health department could give up to 300 inoculations per day, Staten said.
She believes the county possibly could exceed that figure by scheduling drive-thru vaccinations and having multiple places to administer shots.
“We know how to do that,” Staten said. “We’ve done that for years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.