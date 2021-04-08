A fourth employee at Brooklyn Primary School has tested positive for COVID-19, the Baker School District reported this morning.
The District announced on April 2 that one Brooklyn employee, and two substitute teachers, had tested positive.
According to today’s press release, any Brooklyn students who are quarantined because they were in close contact with the teacher — being with six feet for 15 minutes or more during a 24-hour period — will be able to use the District’s distance learning platform while quarantining.
Students in the teacher’s class started distance learning today as a precaution, but no students have tested positive, said Lindsey McDowell, the District’s public information and communications coordinator.
As was the case with the three other workers, the teacher who most recently test positive was infected outside the school, based on an investigation from the Baker County Health Department, McDowell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.