Baker County is hosting a free COVID-19 testing clinic on Wednesday, Jan. 6 from noon to 5 p.m. in the rear parking lot at Baker High School, 2500 E St.
To pre-register, go to www.doineedacovid19test.com.
Although pre-registration will shorten the wait time, people who don't pre-register can still be tested.
Everyone is welcome and no insurance is required.
More information is available by calling the Baker County Health Department at 541-523-8211.
This will be the county's second free testing clinic.
During the first, on Dec. 16, 130 people were tested, two of whom were positive for COVID-19.
