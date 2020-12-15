This time of year, Jana and Del Woodcock usually look forward to a bit of a break as business slows down.
They own Baker County Custom Meats in Baker City.
In 2020, though, that break is not meant to be.
“We are slammed. All the butcher shops around are slammed,” Jana Woodcock said.
Kevin Silveria, who owns Valley Meat Service in Wallowa and Stafford’s in Elgin, is busier than he’s ever been since he started in the business 17 years ago.
“I’ve never seen a year like this — and I never want to see another like this,” Silveria said with a chuckle.
As the pandemic progressed last spring and through the summer, Woodcock said local cattle ranchers were butchering twice or three times the number of animals as usual.
This spring, COVID-19 outbreaks at several large meat-packing plants across the country caused the plants to closure temporarily, leaving ranchers with limited options.
Right now, Baker County Custom Meats doesn’t have an opening for butchering until April.
“And we have stuff scheduled to October of next year,” Woodcock said.
Silveria is booked until February. And although his volume is up, his customer base hasn’t increased much.
“It’s the same ranchers, but they’re selling more beef off the ranch,” he said.
He’s not sure the rush will slow down any time soon.
“I really don’t think so,” he said. “I think people buying it off the ranch are finding out how good these beef and hogs are.”
With their regular work ramped up, the butcher shops didn’t accept much wild game from hunters this year. Processing deer and elk is usually a staple of the fall for butchers.
“This is the first time in 17 years that I didn’t cut game,” Silveria said.
At Baker County Custom Meats, Woodcock said they were able to turn venison into ground meat or sausage, but hunters had to bone the animals themselves because the business was too busy processing beef.
In addition to the local increase, both Woodcock and Silveria have seen customers from outside the area, such as Washington and Western Oregon.
In one instance, Woodcock said a woman who lives west of the Cascades couldn’t buy enough meat for her large family, as some stores had severely limited supplies.
So she drove east to stock up.
Paige Hines, who owns Hines Meat Co. in La Grande and Pendleton with her husband, Jake, also noticed people buying more. Paige Hines suspects this trend was sparked by limited meat supplies at grocery stores.
“I think it drove people to getting an animal in the freezer,” she said.
Hines Meat started seeing an increase last April, and now is booked through March 2021. Their schedule is already full for June 2021 as well.
In common with Woodcock and Silveria, Hines said her business had to reduce the number of deer, elk and other wild animals they can process.
They’ve also bolstered their workforce to address the increased business.
“We’ve hired so many people this year, at least 10,” Hines said.
The hiring process took a while, she said, because this business isn’t for everyone.
“It’s hard work, and not glamorous,” she said.
She hopes that the trend driven by the pandemic, with local residents buying beef directly from local ranchers, continues even after the pandemic eases.
“If we retain a percentage, that would be great,” she said.
Perspective from ranchers, politicians
Curtis Martin agrees, and hopes that people not only will continue to seek out local meat options in the future, but that they’ll have more chances to do so.
Martin ranches in North Powder, and is active with both the Oregon Cattlemen’s Assocation — he’s a past president — and the U.S. Cattlemen’s Association.
For years Martin has advocated for efforts to make consumers, especially those in urban areas, more aware of the beef supply chain.
This spring, as meat displays in grocery stores became sparse, Martin finally had an audience willing to listen.
“All of a sudden the meat cases are empty and the prices escalate,” he said.
Those higher retail prices weren’t matched, however, on the wholesale market. Local ranchers said this spring that prices for their cattle plummeted in the early days of the pandemic, in part because restaurant closures greatly reduced the demand for meat in that sector. The burgeoning demand from the grocery sector didn’t make up the difference.
There is legislation in the works that could help make buying and selling meat, including on the retail level, an easier process for both the producer and consumer.
In early 2020, the Oregon Legislature passed House Bill 4206, which would rejuvenate a state inspection program for the processing and sale of meat products.
Right now, that inspection is a federal program, and the process for a business to get certified at the federal level, through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, can be time-consuming and expensive, said Andrea Dominguez, chief of staff for state Rep. Mark Owens, a Republican from Crane whose district includes Baker County.
Most of the country’s meat-packing industry, for retail sale, is dominated by four large corporations that are federally certified.
Dominguez said that bringing the certification process to the state level could shorten the time frame, thus making it more viable for people to open local and regional meat-processing plants that could sell to the retail market as well as directly to consumers.
And Martin believes that would benefit Baker County and other rural areas in multiple ways.
Opening local meat-processing businesses would create jobs while helping local ranchers market their products to local customers rather than rely solely on the big corporate packers, he said.
“This could rejuvenate our rural communities and economies,” Martin said. “There’s not a downside to it.”
At the federal level, U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., is also promoting the effort.
“Senator Wyden has been ahead of the curve for some time on this much-needed reform, which is now unfortunately magnified by the severe supply and meat processing challenges created by the coronavirus for cattle ranchers and Oregonians everywhere trying to put food on their tables,” said Hank Stern, a spokesman for Wyden.
Stern said that for more than a decade Wyden has worked with Martin and other Oregon ranchers, as well as state legislators from both parties, in support of a meat inspection program.
“Most recently, this month he urged the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help the (Oregon) Department of Agriculture navigate the regulatory process while working on funding for infrastructure upgrades,” Stern said.
Both Wyden and U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., signed the letter, which requests action by the end of this month.
“Senator Wyden believes there’s now genuine momentum both in Oregon as well as at USDA toward achieving a state meat inspection program that will produce significant benefits statewide for farmers and ranchers needing a predictable and safe meat processing inspection program as well as for Oregon consumers hungry for this homegrown and world-class product,” Stern said.
