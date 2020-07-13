Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has announced a ban on indoor social gatherings of more than 10 people. The limit does not apply to churches or businesses, or to members of the same family.
Brown, speaking at a press conference this morning, also said the state will require people to wear face coverings outdoors when they cannot maintain a 6-foot distance from people outside their households.
Brown said the new measures are necessary to slow the rapid recent increase in the number of positive tests in Oregon.
(0) comments
