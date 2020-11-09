Baker County restaurants will have to limit their capacity to 50 people, including customers and staff, from Nov. 11-25 under a 2-week “pause” that Gov. Kate Brown announced Monday as part of her strategy to reduce the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.
Brown announced on Friday that five counties — Malheur, Marion, Multnomah, Umatilla and Jackson — would start the restrictions on Nov. 11.
The governor said five other counties — Baker, Union, Clackamas, Washington and Linn — could be added to the list based on her review of statistics after the weekend.
On Monday afternoon Brown announced that Baker, Union, Clackamas and Washington counties, but not Linn County, would begin the 2-week pause on Nov. 11.
The governor said during a Friday press conference that counties with populations below 30,000 — Baker County has about 16,800 residents — could be placed on the 2-week pause if they had 60 or more new cases over the preceding 14 days.
From Oct. 27 through Nov. 9, a span of 14 days, Baker County reported 64 new cases, according to the Baker County Health Department.
There were no new cases on Saturday, Nov. 7, one new case on Sunday, Nov. 8, and four cases on Monday.
Measures during the 2-week pause:
• Urging all businesses to mandate employees work from home to the extent possible.
• Pausing indoor visits at long-term care facilities.
• Reducing maximum restaurant capacity to 50 people (including customers and staff) for indoor dining, with a maximum party size of six. The state continues to encourage outdoor dining and take out.
• Reducing the maximum capacity of other indoor activities to 50 people (includes gyms, fitness organizations/studios, bowling alleys, ice rinks, indoor sports, pools, and museums).
• Limiting social gatherings to people in your household, or no more than six people if the gathering includes those from outside your household, reducing the frequency of those social gatherings (significantly in a 2-week period), and keeping the same six people in your social gathering circle.
Baker County Commissioner Mark Bennett said Monday afternoon that he urges county residents to take precautions including wearing face masks and observing social distancing to curb the recent rise in new cases.
He also echoed the comments from Nancy Staten, director of the Baker County Health Department, in recommending residents reconsider attending parties and other social gatherings that, according to Staten, have been a primary source of the county’s recent rash of cases.
Less than a month ago, from Oct. 10-23, the county reported just three new cases.
Reversing the recent trend — 68 new cases in the county since Oct. 26 — will not only protect residents, Bennett said, but it will reduce effects on businesses and, potentially, allow some Baker students to continue attending in-person classes.
“Our goal is to try to avoid any further impacts on people, the schools and businesses,” Bennett said.
Staten said she hopes residents see the pause not as a punishment but as a chance to take action.
"We are going on the pause list for two weeks, and hopefully we can use this as an opportunity to limit the spread and get this trend reversed," she said. "If we all do our part, we have a great chance to slow the spread down again."
He emphasized the potential severity of the virus.
Although three Baker County residents have died as a result of COVID-19, Bennett said “a number of people” — he didn’t know the precise total — have been hospitalized outside the county due to severe symptoms.
He didn’t know the current number of county residents who are being treated.
According to the Oregon Health Authority, as of Sunday — not counting the four new cases Monday — of the county’s 182 COVID-19 cases, 138 were residents who had tested positive, and 44 were “presumptive” cases.
Those are residents who had symptoms consistent with the virus and who were in close contact with someone who tested positive, but who have not tested positive themselves.
