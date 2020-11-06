Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said Friday that Baker County is one of five counties “on the cusp” of meeting metrics that would lead to a 2-week “pause” designed to slow the recent surge in new COVID-19 cases.
Five other counties — Malheur, Umatilla, Marion, Multnomah and Jackson — will begin that 2-week pause on Nov. 11, Brown said.
During that period, the state will urge all employees to work from home if possible, and reduce maximum restaurant capacity to 50 people (including customers and staff).
Brown also urged people in the affected counties to gather only with people in their household, and to limit gatherings with those outside their household to no more than six people.
Brown said the counties “on the cusp” of having a 2-week pause, depending on the number of new cases over the past 2 weeks, as of Monday, Nov. 9, are Baker, Washington, Clackamas, Linn and Union. The metric for Baker County is 60 new cases over the preceding 14 days.
“I’m not surprised by the governor’s announcement, considering the increase in cases Baker County has had over the last few weeks,” said Nancy Staten, director of the Baker County Health Department. “I really hope we can turn this trend around and avoid making the list.”
As of Friday, the county had had 62 cases since Oct. 26. That includes 5 new cases on Friday.
The county’s case rate per 100,000 population —1,046.5 — has risen from 17th-highest among Oregon’s 36 counties to 13th during the past 2 weeks. Malheur County has the highest rate, at 6,406.3 per 100,000 population.
