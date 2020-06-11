The Haines Stampede Rodeo and the Friends of Haines Fourth of July fireworks show will both take place, bucking the trend of many traditional summer events canceled in Baker County due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The rodeo itself, on July 3 and 4, will be the same event as usual.
But the entertainment, beer garden and kids games that are usually put on during and after the rodeo will likely be canceled to comply with social distancing guidelines.
“We’re going to try to do as much as we can to keep people safe,” said Ken Bain, one of the event organizers. “We’re going to mark off the grandstands so people know how far apart to sit.”
Bain said there will also be hand sanitizer available, and a plastic barrier across the ticket booth window to protect both the workers and the attendees.
Bain said the rodeo might be televised on Blue Mountain Translator District for those who won’t or can’t attend.
The rodeo schedule:
• Friday, July 3 — 5 p.m. (slack at 9 a.m.)
• Saturday, July 4 — 1:30 p.m.
There will be a work party at the rodeo grounds on Saturday, June 13, from 9 a.m. to noon.
The Friends of Haines firework display will follow the rodeo on July 4, starting about 10 p.m. at the rodeo grounds.
However, due to the pandemic Friends of Haines volunteers haven’t been able to raise money as in the past, and the group needs help to reach its $15,000 goal to pay for insurance and other costs.
Garla Rowe, a member of Friends of Haines, has started a GoFundMe on Facebook where residents can contribute to the show. They are also doing mail-in contributions, and Rowe said any amount helps.
Attendees are asked to not bring fireworks of their own or leave trash on the side of the roads.
