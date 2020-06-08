The Haines Stampede Rodeo and the Fourth of July fireworks show will both happen, organizers said.
The rodeo performances are planned July 3 at 5 p.m. and July 4 at 1:30 p.m., with slack on the morning of July 3 at 9 o'clock. Books open on June 13 at 7 a.m. and close June 28. The entry phone number is 541-786-8788.
"We are excited to be able to move forward and are doing all we can to follow state and county guidelines," a post on the rodeo's Facebook page reads. "Looking forward to seeing you all there to celebrate our nation's Independence day! Join us for fireworks at dusk on the 4th brought to you by the Friends of Haines!"
