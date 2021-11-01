The Baker County Health Department has been fielding phone calls from parents who want to have their children, ages 5 to 11, vaccinated against COVID-19.
But as the Health Department noted in a Facebook post on Friday, Oct. 29, those parents will have to wait a bit longer.
Although the Food and Drug Administration has cleared the use of the Pfizer vaccine for that age group, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention could give final approval for the vaccine later this week.
There are an estimated 28 million American children in that age range.
In Baker County there are about 1,000 children in that age group, based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the Portland State University Population Research Center. That’s about 16.8% of the county’s population.
“We’ve had some interest from parents wanting to get that protection for their kids, but it hasn’t been overwhelming yet,” Nancy Staten, director of the Health Department, said on Monday, Nov. 1. “We are keeping a list, so if people are interested, they can call the Health Department. We will make the vaccines available once final authorization has been given.”
Residents ages 12 to 17 have been eligible to be vaccinated since May 2021.
In Baker County there are about 1,110 residents in that age group, and 25% of them are vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).
Weekly cases reach 3-month low
Baker County reported 24 COVID-19 cases for the week Oct. 24-30. That’s the fewest in any week since July 18-24, when there were six cases in the county.
The following week, July 25-31, with the much more contagious delta variant spreading rapidly in much of the country, Baker County reported 68 cases.
Weekly case totals reached records in two straight weeks — 128 from Sept. 5-11, and 139 from Sept. 12-18 — but then declined in four straight weeks, to a low of 37 cases from Oct. 10-16.
Cases rose to 51 from Oct. 17-23 but then dropped again the next week.
Cases dropped by almost 64% in the county during October, from September’s record total of 465 to 168 during October.
Booster doses
Staten said last week that residents have been expressing interest in getting a booster dose of a vaccine.
Residents 80 and older have the highest vaccination rate in the county at 71.2% — 787 of the 1,106 residents in that age group. As of Friday, Oct. 29, 5.7% of those people have received a booster dose, according to the OHA.
Rates for other age groups in the county:
• Ages 70 to 79 — 69.9% vaccination rate (1,533 of 2,192 residents); booster dose rate, 6%
• Ages 60 to 69 — 57.1% vaccination rate (1,759 of 3,082 residents); booster dose rate, 1.3%
• Ages 50 to 59 — 48.5% vaccination rate (1,111 of 2,289 residents); booster dose rate, 1.8%
• Ages 40 to 49 — 49% vaccination rate (805 of 1,644 residents); booster dose rate, 1.3%
• Ages 30 to 39 — 36.7% vaccination rate (714 of 1,947 residents; booster dose rate, 0.9%
• Ages 20 to 29 — 39.6% vaccination rate (515 of 1,301 residents); booster dose rate, 0.7%
People with questions about COVID-19 vaccines or other topics can call the Health Department at 541-523-8211.
