Public health officials from six rural counties, including Baker, have sent a letter to the Oregon Health Authority asking state officials to ease COVID-19 restrictions in the counties and give local health officials authority to decide whether more stringent limits are needed to combat the virus.
The Dec. 28 letter is from public health administrators in Baker, Grant, Harney, Klamath, Lake and Malheur counties.
Nancy Staten is the director of the Baker County Health Department.
The county officials contend that the current restrictions for counties in the extreme risk category, including Baker, Klamath and Malheur, have “significantly different implications in rural counties than in more densely populated ones.”
(The three other counties represented in the letter — Grant, Harney and Lake — will be in the lower risk category, the lowest of four, starting Jan. 1.)
Baker County has been in the extreme risk category since Dec. 3, when the current four-category system — lower, moderate, high and extreme — took effect, but will drop to the high risk category starting Friday, Jan. 1.
Counties are placed in a category based on their number of new cases, and for some counties their test positivity rate, over a two-week period.
Restrictions for counties in the extreme risk category include a ban on indoor dining in restaurants and bars, and the closure of fitness centers and gyms, theaters and museums.
Churches are limited, for indoor services, to 25% of capacity or 100 people, whichever involves fewer people.
The rural county health officials are proposing the state eliminate the extreme risk category, making the high risk the category with the most stringent limits.
Under the current system, in counties at high risk, restaurants can allow indoor dining not to exceed 25% of capacity or 50 total people, whichever is fewer, with the same limitations for fitness centers, gyms, theaters and museums.
“Each of our counties has heard personal accounts of businesses who have lost nearly everything and they are pleading with our health departments to allow them to open carefully under significantly reduced capacity,” the county health officials’ letter reads.
In addition to eliminating the extreme risk category, the officials are proposing to allow county health administrators to set capacity for restaurants and other businesses.
