One of Baker City's biggest summer events, the Hells Canyon Motorcycle Rally, has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was scheduled for July 9-13.
Below is a post from the Rally's Facebook page:
Dear Hells Canyon Motorcycle Rally attendees,
It is with sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the cancellation of this year's Hells Canyon Motorcycle Rally (due to take place 9-13 July).
We know that this will come as an enormous disappointment for you as an attendee, and we understand the gravity of the situation for all vendors, local business owners, and members of the community. We deeply apologize for any inconvenience that this may place on your business or family. This is not a decision we have taken lightly, but we feel it is our responsibility to do our part to help protect all event attendees, sponsors, staff, and volunteers.
We are issuing full refunds or the option to maintain your registration for the 2021 event. If a refund is requested you will receive an email within the next 1-2 days to confirm your refund has been issued. At that point, it will take 5-7 working days for your funds to be available for use. To request a refund please email: hellscanyonrally@gmail.com.
As a vendor at the festival, we are happy to reserve your same spot at next year’s event. We will assume that you want your reservation carried over to next year. If you do not, please request a refund by emailing hellscanyonrally@gmail.com, and we will gladly process your request within the next 3 business days.
Should you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to hellscanyonrally@gmail.com or Mark Dukes at High Desert Harley-Davidson (208) 338-5599. We thank you in advance for your patience during this time of high communication volume with our team.
We will continue to work hard to bring you a bigger and better rally next year. Though it is true that our July 2020 event will no longer take place in the way that we intended, we will continue to ride and rise together through this time.
Sincerely,
Hells Canyon Motorcycle Rally
