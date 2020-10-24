As the end of the first quarter of classes approaches, Baker School District students are continuing to adjust to changes brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.
Students in preschool through sixth grade, who returned to their classrooms on Oct. 14 are adjusting well, school administrators say.
“I think the kids are just really happy to be back in school, to be honest with you,” Geno Bates, South Baker Intermediate principal, said Friday morning.
“The protocols are working really well and the kids are doing really well,” Bates said. “They seem to have adjusted.”
There have been no issues with the students following the requirement to wear masks while they are in the school building, although social distancing on the playground takes a little more reminding.
“The teachers feel like it’s all going really well,” Bates said. “The kids have been resilient — that’s kids for you.”
Bates commended his staff members for their hard work to teach students online when school started on Sept. 8, and then making the transition back to in-person instruction earlier this month.
“My staff has been doing a great job,” he said. “I couldn’t be more pleased.”
Superintendent Mark Witty agreed that the younger students are doing well as they have returned to their classrooms.
“I really feel good about where we’re at,” he said. “Most of the bugs have been worked out.”
Families of 83 students have chosen to keep their children in the Baker Virtual Academy all-online learning system. Another 737 students have returned to classrooms at Brooklyn, South Baker, Haines and Keating schools.
Plans are in the works to try to return students in Grades 7-12 to their schools, at least part of the time, with the target date of Nov. 9.
“We all want our kids in school,” Witty said, adding that the transition must be in compliance with guidance laid out by state education and health advisers.
Witty said principals Greg Mitchell at Baker High School and Skye Flanagan at Baker Middle School are working on plans.
Baker Middle School
In the meantime, Flanagan said his students have experienced struggles such as glitches with technology or misunderstanding how to turn in assignments, but overall they also are doing well. Attendance in the comprehensive distance learning program is running above 92 percent.
“They want to be in school, although they may not be enjoying this method the most,” Flanagan said Friday.
He said the middle school is looking at plans that would return every student to in-person classes one day a week.
“I believe we have a really good plan lined out,” he said.
Flanagan said the staff is eager to welcome students back their classrooms.
“It’s time,” he said. “We want the kids in our building and obviously they want to be there.”
Baker High School
About one-fourth of the Baker High School student body is struggling with comprehensive distance learning, Principal Greg Mitchell said on Friday.
“We kind of expected there would be some struggles,” he said, adding that it’s the level of engagement that seems to keep some students from succeeding along with multiple other frustrations, including computer glitches, problems logging in and bandwidth issues.
For that reason, the school will be reaching out to families of at-risk students, those who have the highest number of failing grades, to provide a day-long session of in-person classes at BHS.
Mitchell said attendance in the distance learning programs has been fair, but the failing students are not completing their assignments.
“They’re logging in and participating in the discussion, but they’re missing the opportunity to have monitoring and dialogue with an adult,” he said.
Logistics are still being worked out with transportation and food services, Mitchell said. Those students who participate in the all-day classes will have the opportunity to ride the bus with younger students who already travel to class daily.
To accommodate delivery of the younger students, BHS classes will start at 8:15 a.m. when the new program begins. That’s about 15 minutes later than usual.
Students attending the in-person classes will rotate through their seven-period schedule with their online classmates, Mitchell said. Those classes end at 1:55 p.m.
The students attending in-person classes will remain at the school until 3:30 p.m. when the buses run and will receive support from the staff during that time as they work to make up assignments they’ve been missing, Mitchell said.
Students in the special education life skills group already have been meeting all day in person at the school.
Student cohort groups in career and technical programs along with chemistry labs, advanced math classes and others also are taking advantage of those extended hours at the end of the day to meet with teachers and practice skills, Mitchell said.
New computer platform at Baker Middle School
The District is planning to pilot a new computer platform at the middle school known as Blue Button to replace the Zoom system in use at this time.
Zoom has not been totally compatible with all of the Chromebooks students are using for online classes, Witty said.
The District has spent another $10,000 on infrastructure for the new platform, Witty said. Total cost of computer upgrades and other improvements made to improve instruction during the pandemic are nearing $800,000.
“This has not been an inexpensive thing to do in our district,” Witty said.
But he believes the cost will pay off in the long run.
“We want to be able to serve our families to the best of our ability,” he said.
In reviewing the benefits of returning students to in-person classes, Witty said schools again have the ability to provide more students with nutritious meals.
School meals have been delivered to sites throughout the District since online instruction began last spring and delivery continued through the summer and fall. Still, the number of meals being served has increased dramatically since in-person classes returned, Witty said.
The social-emotional aspect of children being isolated and suffering depression and other mental health issues also is a concern.
Witty is continuing to meet with other superintendents in the region and with state education leaders in an attempt to get approval for moving the number of students in a weekly cohort from 50 to at least 100. That would make it easier, especially at the high school level where enrollment is at 402 students, to meet that requirement.
Baker Middle School, which has an enrollment of 266 students, will have less of a challenge, Witty said.
Transportation also is a difficult issue to work out as the District strategizes to return all students to in-person classes for as much time as possible.
“Transportation ends up being one of the biggest puzzle pieces,” Witty said.
Protocols implemented during the coronavirus pandemic have reduced the number of students allowed on each bus to about one-third of the former capacity per bus, Witty said.
While the schools have met the state metrics to offer in-person classes based on requirements for rural schools, the District will rely on the community to help keep the coronavirus from infiltrating the schools, Witty said.
“The challenge is for us to stay in,” he said. “It’s really a community challenge. The better we follow the protocols and make good decisions, the more likely we’ll be able to stay in school.
“It’s in the community’s interest and a community responsibility to be judicious about how you operate in your everyday life,” Witty said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.