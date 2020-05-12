Toni Nickell leans closer to the computer screen, peering at the small image to watch Madeline Hassmiller pinch her fingers together.
Nickell, an occupational therapist with Baker School District, moves her own hand closer to the screen to demonstrate the move again.
Madeline copies the movements, then bounces in her seat as Nickell gets ready for the next activity. This one involves bouncing a ball to the ground, from one hand to the other.
But there’s a problem. Madeline tells Nickell that the ball doesn’t bounce well on carpet, so she takes her computer outside to the sidewalk. Nickell waits as the screen shot moves through Madeline’s house and into the sunshine. Once set, Nickell stands from her desk to demonstrate the move she wants Madeline to mimic.
This is the current reality for Nickell, and for the district’s speech language pathologists. When the district moved to distance learning in April, these specialists quickly changed how they serve kids.
“We had to change everything over to online. It’s a big change,” said Ellen Jacobs, a diagnostician and speech language pathologist who serves the Halfway area.
After training in teletherapy, these specialists began planning sessions that didn’t require in-person activities.
“We had to change our materials, change our schedules, and find a platform that worked best,” said Anna Swart, a speech language pathologist who works with students at Brooklyn Primary, Haines, and Keating.
Practice was also necessary.
“We spent hours and hours preparing and practicing with each other,” said Amanda Johnson, a speech language pathologist who works with students in grades 4 to 12.
Speech language pathologists focus on language skills, including grammar and sentence structure.
“You start with oral language, then it goes to reading and writing. If you have deficits in oral language, it will spill over into reading,” said Emily Hawkins, a speech language pathologist who works with kindergartners and first-graders at Brooklyn Primary.
The scheduling waited until each school set times for distance lessons. Then it was time to call every family and arrange a time that worked best.
One advantage: They don’t have to work around classroom schedules.
“The benefit is that these kids are a lot more available,” Nickell said.
The requirement that an adult is home during each session has been a plus.
“Another good thing is the parent relationship,” Jacobs said. “I’m seeing them every time. They can help and I can give them ideas.”
In school, most of these sessions involve groups of students. That’s not possible with everyone at home, unless a family has siblings who receive these services.
Nickell schedules three or fewer sessions each day. But the preparation begins long before she logs into a Zoom meeting with a child. After she plans her lesson, she mails worksheets or activities to the family.
In her session with Madeline, Nickell led her through cutting out and folding a shark-themed fortune teller by using a document camera connected to the computer.
“Slow and steady wins the race,” Madeline said as she concentrated on her cutting.
Nickell doesn’t typically use crafts in her therapy sessions, but she’s discovered these activities are good for sequence directions, perception, cutting, folding, and using both hands.
“Who knew it was such a great activity?” Nickell said, smiling as Madeline held her finished paper shark up to the screen.
Every work day is packed for the speech language pathologists.
Johnson is providing direct service to about 55 students, which means her days are full of nine to 10 back-to-back Zoom sessions.
“I had to look at each kid, their schedule, and piece it all together,” Johnson said.
Moving to teletherapy does have its challenges — mainly a reliable internet connection.
“It can be a struggle, especially if there’s a lag or the voice doesn’t match up,” Swart said.
Hawkins has had the computer screen freeze up, and only audio when the video disappeared.
“But you muddle through it,” Hawkins said.
All of these specialists say the best part is having face-to-face time with students — even if it is through a screen.
“It’s wonderful to have social interaction,” Hawkins said. “I miss seeing them, and they crave seeing people from school.”
Now that they’ve jumped into the world of teletherapy, each specialist says they’ve discovered tools to utilize in the future.
For Jacobs, who serves Halfway students, this distance approach could be an option during harsh winters. But it would be better, she said, for the students to be at the school with a more reliable internet connection.
“I couldn’t tell if they were saying a ‘t’ or a ‘k,’ ” she said of the first week of Zoom sessions.
Seeing children in their home environment is also a different experience.
“I’ve met the family dog,” Nickell said with a smile.
Most of the speech pathologists have also had to juggle their schedule since their own children are home as well.
