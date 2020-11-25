Karl Wittich will serve roasted turkey as usual this Thanksgiving, but he’ll miss the part of the holiday that he considers as nourishing, in its way, as anything on the menu.
Conversation.
Handing Baker City residents a hot meal on the holiday is gratifying, said Wittich, pastor at Calvary Baptist Church.
But the truly heartwarming aspect of the church’s Thanksgiving tradition, he said, is sitting at a table with people and sharing stories along with the dressing and mashed potatoes.
That personal connection has been severed this year and the culprit, as with so many other things in 2020, is the coronavirus pandemic.
But Wittich said that he and other church volunteers insisted on preparing the free Thanksgiving dinner, even though they’ll be filling to-go boxes rather than plates as usual.
Residents can pick up their meal on Thursday between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. at the church, at Third and Broadway streets.
“We still get a chance to interact with people a little bit, but not as much as in the past, which is too bad,” Wittich said.
That chance to meet people, to form new friendships, is one of the main reasons Calvary Baptist Church, about six years ago, started offering a free community dinner. The idea came from members of a Bible study group at the church.
Initially the dinner was scheduled once per month, but because the week the dinner was served varied, Wittich said people didn’t always have the current schedule.
Church leaders decided to make the dinner a weekly rather than monthly event, and to serve it, for no particular reason, on Thursdays.
But after they realized that the schedule coincided with Thanksgiving, he said they decided to incorporate the holiday rather than cancel the dinner for that one week.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” Wittich said. “For Laurie (his wife) and me it’s a fun day. We start with Turkey Trot and then head over to the church.”
The Thanksgiving dinner has attracted as many as 120 or so diners a few years ago when the event was moved, for just that one year, to South Baker School, Karl Wittich said.
Typically, though, the holiday meal has brought 75 or so people to the church.
Wittich said most regular attendees are not members of the Calvary Baptist congregation.
He said it’s been gratifying to meet so many local residents that he might not otherwise have come to know.
“For some people, Thursday night is part of their routine, and it’s always nice to see them every week,” Wittich said.
Wittich said he’s pleased, and not a little surprised, that the Thursday dinners have continued for several years, considering that it’s a wholly volunteer effort. Church members supply much of the food, or money to buy supplies.
“I am shocked, I really am, that it’s still going,” he said.
The changes wrought by the pandemic are at least familiar by now for the church volunteers.
Wittich said the church switched from in-person dining to handing out boxed meals back in March.
Weekly turnout has held relatively steady at about 50 to 70 people per week, similar to pre-pandemic numbers, he said.
But the events are still a somewhat lesser version of what they used to be.
Thursday night conversations are brief exchanges at the church door while handing out boxed meals rather than the leisurely discussions at the table that Wittich and other volunteers looked forward to when dinners were served inside the church.
Stephanie Mays, who has volunteered to help prepare meals since the community dinners started about six years ago, said she misses the fellowship.
“That social interaction is really what we like,” Mays said. “We become friends, we ask how they’re doing. It’s just a very positive interaction.”
Since she’s usually busy preparing meals on dinner nights, Mays said she and the other volunteers in the kitchen are deprived of even the brief conversations that Wittich has while handing out boxed meals.
“Those of us in the kitchen have felt it,” Mays said. “For me that’s a downer.”
Wittich is disappointed, too.
But he’s glad that the church can continue what’s become an important service for its members.
“This is what our goal was from the start, to have a place where people can feel safe where they can get a good meal,” he said. “We can get to know people and they get to know us.”
