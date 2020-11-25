Pastor Karl Wittich of the Calvary Baptist Church in Baker City, center, donned plastic gloves on Monday, Nov. 23, to start preparing a free Thanksgiving dinner. He was joined by his wife, Laurie, right, and volunteer Stephanie Mays. Residents can pick up their packaged dinner on Thursday from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the church, at the corner of Third and Broadway streets.